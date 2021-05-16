expand
Ad Spot

May 16, 2021

Oxford Food Trail

Published 4:25 pm Sunday, May 16, 2021

It is no secret that Oxford is on the map for the richness of its food scene that includes award winning restaurants, celebrated chefs and a diversity of food than spans the globe and back.  

 The idea for The Oxford Food Trail started as a way to help restaurants after the year they had dealing with the pandemic. The Oxford Food Trail is a celebration of the food that is at our doorstep and a banner to welcome visitors and residents to explore the food that is distinctly Oxford. We need to get the word out that Oxford restaurants are open!  

 Stops on The Oxford Food Trail include classic southern dishes, farm to table cuisine, some of the south’s best barbecue, gourmet delights, vibrant venues for dining and creative cocktails that befit a town whose cheer is Hotty Toddy. It’s one of the most vibrant food cities in the Southeastand we want the word to spread wider as people begin to travel and explore.  

For residents, many of the spots on the trail are much loved and often visited. Other restaurants are new or places you have missed in the past. Like any trail, it is about the journey as you work your way through the full array of food offerings and develop your palate and appreciation for what we have in our backyard. See you on the Trail!  

 

Big Bad Breakfast

The brainchild of James Beard award-winning chef John Currence, Big Bad Breakfast gives the proper respect to “the most important meal of the day.” Enjoy Big Bad Breakfast staples such as custom-created meats, fresh biscuits and preserves, locally roasted coffee and some of the best cocktails you’ll find anywhere. Whether it’s the house-cured Tabasco/Brown Sugar Bacon or the Anson Mills Steel Cut Oatmeal, you’ll be talking about coming back before you’ve left the table. 

They wear their “Big Bad” name as a badge of honor and take special pride in serving all your Southern favorites with the creativity and technique that only a skilled, world-renowned chef can bring to the table. 

 719 N Lamar Blvd 

Oxford, MS  

(662) 236-2666 

bigbadbreakfast.com 

 

Bouré 

 Housed in the old Leslie’s Drug Store and Downtown Grill building, the newly renovated space is home to the “Up-scale Down-home” fare of Bouré. Decidedly Creole in its overall scope, the restaurant isn’t easily labeled. A bustling casual dining room, attentive service and an outstanding menu elevate Bouré to something greater than just another college joint. Bouré is for everyone from a college date night to a special dinner with the family. Once you arrive, head upstairs to sample Bouré’s inventive cocktail offerings – and one of the best balcony viewon the Oxford Square.  

 110 Courthouse Square 

 Oxford, MS  

(662) 234-1968 

citygroceryonline.com/boure 

 

 

Print Article

News

Looking Ahead: Thank you, LOU Community

Crime

Oxford man charged in hit-and-run incident

Business

CDC Says No More Masks for the Fully-Vaxxed; LOU Leaders Cautiously Optimistic About Return to Business as Usual

News

CDC: If you’re fully vaccinated, you can ditch masks indoors

Business

Portion of East Jackson Avenue to close for three months as Streetscape project begins

Crime

Caledonia man charged with kidnapping after two-hour standoff

Crime

Suspects in Abbeville Mini Mart break-in still at-large

Business

New bed and breakfast coming to Oxford

Education

Lafayette County School District hosting retirement reception for Dr. Adam Pugh

Business

Picnic at the Pavilion Celebrates LOU Reopening

Lafayette County

Group honors 1893 Lafayette County lynching victim

Lafayette County

Sunday storms bring tree damage, power outages; tornado not confirmed

Lafayette County

Highway 7 Coalition sends letter to Governor Reeves, state legislators asking for financial support

Business

Labor Shortage Prompts Job Fair at OHS

Crime

Dollar General employee arrested for stealing from store

Lafayette County

Oxford hires director for Animal Resource Center; County not partnering with city, for now

Education

Regents School of Oxford announces new campus location

Lafayette County

Traffic Alert: Signals out on Highway 6

Business

Heartland Forward grant program opens to local residents

Lafayette County

Eggs and Issues 2021: Local state leaders provide update on Lafayette County’s infrastructure projects

Events

Oxford Film Festival announces leadership for 2022

Crime

Oxford man facing domestic violence charge

Crime

Batesville man arrested on child neglect charge

Education

Lafayette High School announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian for Class of 2021