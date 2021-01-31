expand
January 31, 2021
Breaking News:
Bomb threat called into Oxford Walmart
Best of Oxford 2021
Published 4:12 pm Sunday, January 31, 2021
Sports
Oxford soccer swept out of playoffs with pair of second round losses
Lafayette girls soccer cruises in second round win over New Hope
Lafayette and Oxford girls soccer prepare for second round of playoffs
Hugh Freeze’s return to Oxford highlights Ole Miss football’s 2021 schedule
Oxford soccer boys defeat Starkville in overtime to advance in 6A playoffs
Crime
Bomb threat called into Oxford Walmart
Oxford woman arrested for damaging vehicle on Old Taylor Road
Waterford woman arrested for stealing Christmas presents from car at hospital
Oxford man arrested for aggravated assault following shooting
Woman arrested for aiding fugitive
Business
Oxford Aldermen discuss East Jackson Avenue sidewalk expansion and outdoor dining project
McAlister’s Deli opening new Oxford location on Monday
Oxford restaurateur John Currence acquires Goose Creek Club
YEAR IN REVIEW: January-March 2020
Checkers Drive-In returning to Oxford early 2021
Bomb threat called into Oxford Walmart
Oxford soccer swept out of playoffs with pair of second round losses
Lafayette girls soccer cruises in second round win over New Hope
Lafayette and Oxford girls soccer prepare for second round of playoffs
Municipal Election Update: New candidate enters Oxford Ward II Alderman race
Lifestyle
Oxford Film Festival announces plans for 2021
2021 Double Decker Arts Festival status in limbo
2020 Oxford Christmas Parade canceled
Local artist selected for South Lamar roundabout art project
“You Complete Me” Postcard Project Connects People During Pandemic
Education
Six classrooms at Della Davidson Elementary learning virtually due to COVID-19 cases
University of Mississippi announces commencement plans for Classes of 2021 and 2020
Planning Commission approves site plan for Oxford School District’s new CTE building
Delayed Start for Lafayette County Schools on Tuesday
YEAR IN REVIEW: October – December 2020
Bomb threat called into Oxford Walmart
Elections
Municipal Election Update: New candidate enters Oxford Ward II Alderman race
Education
Six classrooms at Della Davidson Elementary learning virtually due to COVID-19 cases
Crime
Oxford woman arrested for damaging vehicle on Old Taylor Road
Education
University of Mississippi announces commencement plans for Classes of 2021 and 2020
Crime
Waterford woman arrested for stealing Christmas presents from car at hospital
Crime
Oxford man arrested for aggravated assault following shooting
Events
Oxford Community Market asks City for help in increased rent
Business
Oxford Aldermen discuss East Jackson Avenue sidewalk expansion and outdoor dining project
Elections
New candidates enter Oxford Alderman races in municipal elections
Lafayette County
Oxford Aldermen vote to reinstate outdoor mask mandate
Crime
Woman arrested for aiding fugitive
Crime
Oxford woman arrested on forgery charge
Crime
Third man arrested in connection to Good Earth Landscaping theft
Crime
Oxford man arrested following shooting
Events
Oxford Film Festival announces plans for 2021
News
Ole Miss Announces Task Force Preparing for Campuswide COVID-19 Vaccinations
News
Property Transfers: January 11-January 15, 2021
News
Oxford’s Little Free Library locations converted into food pantries
Crime
Former Ole Miss student convicted of killing University police officer released from prison
Elections
Two Oxford Aldermen not seeking re-election
Events
2021 Double Decker Arts Festival status in limbo
Crime
Two arrested by Oxford Police in connection to College Hill Road burglaries
Lafayette County
Lynching memorial approved for Lafayette County Courthouse lawn
