Laura Dawn Peddle Sale passed away peacefully on August 13, 2021. Laura was born on January 28, 1953. She is preceded in death by Charles Lawrence Sarthou, and her parents Frank S. Peddle, Jr. and Marjorie Wallace Peddle. She is survived by her husband, Owen Kelly Sale, her daughters, Marjorie Alice Windham Coleman (H. Tobias Coleman), Virginia Elizabeth Windham Roush, Laura Katherine Peddle Sale and Ailie Lucille Peddle Sale, and her grandchildren Elizabeth Anne Coleman, William Collins Coleman, Thomas Reagan Coleman, Jane Elizabeth Roush and Emily Grace Roush.

Laura graduated from the University of Mississippi with a Masters degree in elementary education. She was a naturally gifted teacher. Laura spent her professional career teaching hundreds of Oxford’s fourth graders and their gifted students until her retirement in 2017. While her job title may have been Elementary Teacher, Laura was much more. Laura founded Oak Hill Stables and nurtured its many riding students, young and old, since 1978. She helped several generations fulfill their passion for riding horses and the outdoors. In 2007 Laura created the Oak Hill Stables Bed and Breakfast. She graciously opened her home to host many weddings and out of town guests.Laura was a larger than life figure in Oxford. She will be greatly missed.

A funeral service to honor Laura will be held at St. Peters Episcopal Church at 10:00am August 21, 2021. She has requested that her remains be interred next to her beloved Charlie at St. Peter’s columbarium. A reception will be held immediately after the service in the Parish hall of the church. Anyone who wishes may visit the columbarium during the reception. Laura’s family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her honor to a local animal rescue or local food pantry.

