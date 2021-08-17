Economic Development Foundation golf tourney slated for Oct. 1

The Economic Development Foundation will host its 13th Annual EDF Golf Classic presented by Deals Auto Repair on Oct. 1 at The Country Club of Oxford.

The EDF is a membership-based organization that is primarily funded by its members. The money raised through the golf tournament goes directly to the benefit of the county, the city and the University of Mississippi through the EDF’s activities.

“The mission of the EDF is to advance opportunities for responsible economic investment that benefits all citizens of Lafayette County and to grow our per capita income,” said Allen Kurr, vice president of the Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation.

The fundraiser featured activities include a pre-tournament putting contest, lunch, door prizes, and a post match awards reception.

The tournament will be limited to 112 golfers, so the EDF encourages those interested to sign up fast as this event sells out every year. Players are allowed to invite any friends, family, or clients to be playing partners.

Although the golf tournament is EDF’s key event and only fundraiser, the tournament serves a greater purpose.

“This is a great time for us to network and say thank you to our many industries and partners in the community,” Kurr said. “It’s a great time for us to come together during a fun afternoon playing golf and I want to make sure this is a safe and fun time for all of our players and guests.”

The EDF seeks to create new opportunities for local businesses and entrepreneurs. Tony Deal, owner of Deals Auto Repair, said this is the business’ second year sponsoring the event and that the EDF has given him the key to a successful business.

“[EDF] really gives you credibility, especially if you’re a small, independent business owner like I am and gives you a platform to showcase your business,” said Deals. “They give you a direction on how to grow your business and are able to introduce you to other people and clients.”

The EDF encourages local business owners to get involved, showcase their business at the golf tournament and increase the economic prosperity of Oxford.

For more information on the Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation and the 13th Annual EDF Golf Classic, visit www.oxfordms.com/economic-development.