Dr. Andrew Criddle Fox, 86, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at his home in Oxford, MS. The funeral service will be Monday, August 16, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Reverend Jennifer Southall officiating and Mr. David Wilson delivering the eulogy. Please join the family for visitation and refreshments with a jazz band beginning at 9:00 A.M. in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

Dr. Fox was born in Oxford and lived there most of his life, retiring from the University of Mississippi School of Music. He was a faculty member of the Ole Miss School of Music for over 30 years, where he taught Music Theory.

Dr. Fox was a gifted composer, director, performer, teacher, and published author. He composed original scores for two musicals. He conducted the Oxford Community Band for many years after retirement, and conducted the Tupelo Symphony on a couple of occasions. His favorite pastime was playing jazz piano. During his tenure at Ole Miss and throughout retirement, he could often be found playing piano with various bands for weddings, parties. and other special occasions.

Dr. Fox was preceded in death by his father Dr. John H. Fox of Oxford and Marjorie Gibbons Fox of London, England. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Beryl Fox, sons Andrew Fox Jr. of Amory, MS, and Brian Fox of Chattanooga, TN, daughter Marjorie Allen of Columbia TN, and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Dr. Fox’s memory may be made to the Ole Miss Music Scholarship Fund, c/o The University of Mississippi Foundation, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655.

Due to Covid-19, all guidelines of social distancing set in place by the CDC and Lafayette County must be followed.

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.