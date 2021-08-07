expand
Ad Spot

August 8, 2021

Ole Miss soccer players Molly Martin, left, and Channing Foster, right, pose Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux founder Brandon Landry during a groundbreaking ceremony in Oxford, Miss. on Thursday, August 5, 2021. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss soccer players sign NIL deal with Walk-Ons

By Jake Thompson

Published 9:32 am Saturday, August 7, 2021

Last month, college student-athletes had the ability to sign Name Image and Likeness (NIL) deals and on Thursday, two Ole Miss soccer players did just that.

During their ground breaking ceremony, Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux announced they had signed NIL deals with Channing Foster and Molly Martin. Both Foster and Martin are returning this season for their extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While NIL deals have been announced across the country since the July 1 start date, most of them have been from the big three major sports — football, basketball and baseball. With Foster and Martin signing a deal with Walk-Ons, it is the first sign that other sports are going to start benefiting from NILs as well.

“I think it’s a really cool opportunity with the way everything is changing for college athletes,” Foster said. “Obviously, you think about it affecting the big-name football players and basketball players. So, it’s cool to see that there are some opportunities for soccer players and other sports.”

Signing Foster and Martin is the first step in getting more Ole Miss athletes on board with the Walk-Ons Family of Athletes. The company is expecting to rollout their national campaign next week.

Finding ways to reach sports that are not football, basketball or baseball is the key strategy for Walk-Ons NIL program, according to Bailey Richard, who serves as regional marketing support for Walk-Ons.

Aiming to localize their efforts with the college athletes they sign is another goal.

“I think we’re more excited about that, honestly. That we can take girls soccer. We can take women’s lacrosse, swim team and people who might not always get recognized even though they work just as hard as a football player, a baseball player,” Richard said. “We need to be different. We don’t always look for the hard-working athlete. We look for, ‘Are you a good person?'”

Both Foster and Martin will serve a local brand ambassadors for Walk-Ons. Oxford’s location, which will be located behind Burger King off University Avenue, is expecting to be open by late October or early November.

Other notable NIL deals made with Ole Miss athletes that have been announced include quarterback Matt Corral, who signed a deal with memorabilia company Panini America, and linebacker MoMo Sanogo, who announced a clothing line and has helped with summer football camps.

The Ole Miss soccer season begins on Aug. 19 when the Rebels host East Tennessee State University at 6 p.m. at the Ole Miss soccer complex.

More News

Ole Miss soccer players sign NIL deal with Walk-Ons

ESPN names Oxford as nation’s top college town

Elaine Hoffman Scott

Darin Wayne Russel, Sr.

Events

ESPN names Oxford as nation’s top college town

Education

Lafayette County School District begins new school year

Lafayette County

MSC issues order keeping lower courts open, safe

Business

Walk-Ons holds groundbreaking ceremony for Oxford Location

Crime

Family of Dominique Clayton file wrongful death lawsuit

Education

Community Church of Oxford ’embraces’ community with Back to School Bash

Education

University of Mississippi to temporarily require masks in indoor spaces

DEVELOPING NEWS

Taylor Bend property owners file for bankruptcy

Events

Eat in the Street set to commemorate opening of East Jackson Streetscape

Education

Oxford High teacher suspended for boycotting mask mandate

Education

LCSD keeps masks optional for start of classes

News

Townsend to be installed as pastor of Pleasant Grove

Education

School districts split on masks for returning students

Crime

Oxford Police Crime Stoppers offers reward for church burglary

Education

Oxford School District superintendent discusses entry plan

Education

Oxford School District requiring masks for first three weeks of school

Crime

Former Oxford cop pleads guilty to the murder of Dominique Clayton, sentenced to life in prison

Education

LCS Board approves YMCA after school program

News

Hyneman talks solutions, future of Taylor Bend with residents

Crime

Pontotoc man arrested for commercial burglary

Crime

Oxford man arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon

News

Sam Kendricks on missing Olympics due to positive COVID test: “I’ll weather this predicament”

Education

University of Mississippi reaches settlement agreement with former history professor

Business

Mississippi’s sales tax holiday will arrive this weekend