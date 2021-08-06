expand
August 6, 2021

Lafayette High School students celebrate their first day of school on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Lafayette County School District begins new school year

By Maya Martin

Published 11:44 am Friday, August 6, 2021

The first day of the new school year for the Lafayette County School District arrived on Thursday as children climbed out of their cars on a surprisingly cool, summer morning and walked to their homerooms.

Cars quickly packed the Lafayette High School parking lot and teenagers gathered around or sat on top of them to enjoy time with friends before the school day officially started. Faculty and staff helped car riders out of vehicles and guided students to the building.

Parents of Lafayette High School handed out free donuts and water to seniors and took photos in front of the Class of 2022 sign.

Plenty of students and faculty were seen wearing masks, but just as many walked into the school buildings and halls without them as well.

The Lafayette County School District’s 2021-2022 made masks optional but the plan also dictates health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the virus and keep everyone safe.

“It is our duty to make everyone comfortable and to feel as safe as possible,” said Logan Tillman, principal of Lafayette Upper Elementary School.

Although some may feel unsure due to first-day-of-school jitters or even the coronavirus, many like Tillman believe this day is a sign of good things.

“We’re off to a very successful start,” said Tillman. “Routing for car riders has gone smoothly thus far. So, we’re just looking forward to greater things this year.”

Oxford School District started their new school year on Friday. In celebration of the first day of school, Della Davidson Elementary held a car parade where students decorated their cars and held signs as they drove through the drop-off line.

