August 6, 2021

Darin Wayne Russel, Sr.

By Staff Report

Published 4:13 pm Friday, August 6, 2021

Darin Wayne Russell Sr., 51, a resident of Oxford, MS., passed away on July 30, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. No services to be announced at this time. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.

Darin was born in Orlando, Florida on July 31, 1969 to William Russell and Mary Hamilton. Darin was a professional drywaller who enjoyed the Pentecostal faith the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, step-father Claude “Bo” Hamilton; step-mother, Nancie Pittman; his wife, Patricia Russell; two sons Marc Burgos and Darin Russell Jr.; six daughters Gertie Handley, Tami Russell Moya, Eva Russell, Elicia Russell, Ariel Champian and Diamond Spears; one brother Eric Russell, one sister PJ Johnson; eleven grandchildren with numerous nieces and nephews. 

