expand
Ad Spot

August 6, 2021

Catherine Montgomery

By Staff Report

Published 4:12 pm Friday, August 6, 2021

Catherine Montgomery, 36, of Oxford, MS, died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital-Bartlett, in Memphis, TN.

Ms. Montgomery was born on July 31, 1984, in Tupelo, MS. Her parents, Shirley and Kathy Moses, preceded her in passing.

She was employed as a housekeeper at Baptist Memorial in Oxford.  She greatly enjoyed crafting and being outdoors.  She took great pleasure in helping others and spending time with friends.  She regularly attended services at Christ the Rock Apostolic Church with her family.  She proudly served a brief period with the US Marines.

Ms. Montgomery is survived by her children; Codie, Shirley and Nikki Montgomery; and siblings, Marvin Parsons, Ashley Collins, Kenneth Collins and Jon Moses and her biological mother Tena Eaton of Illinois

Memorials may be directed to any breast cancer society.  A memorial service will be held at Fortner Lake on Sept 6, 2021 at 12pm, weather permitting.  Additional details may be directed to Jon Moses at 662-629-1863.

More News

ESPN names Oxford as nation’s top college town

Elaine Hoffman Scott

Darin Wayne Russel, Sr.

Catherine Montgomery

Events

ESPN names Oxford as nation’s top college town

Education

Lafayette County School District begins new school year

Lafayette County

MSC issues order keeping lower courts open, safe

Business

Walk-Ons holds groundbreaking ceremony for Oxford Location

Crime

Family of Dominique Clayton file wrongful death lawsuit

Education

Community Church of Oxford ’embraces’ community with Back to School Bash

Education

University of Mississippi to temporarily require masks in indoor spaces

DEVELOPING NEWS

Taylor Bend property owners file for bankruptcy

Events

Eat in the Street set to commemorate opening of East Jackson Streetscape

Education

Oxford High teacher suspended for boycotting mask mandate

Education

LCSD keeps masks optional for start of classes

News

Townsend to be installed as pastor of Pleasant Grove

Education

School districts split on masks for returning students

Crime

Oxford Police Crime Stoppers offers reward for church burglary

Education

Oxford School District superintendent discusses entry plan

Education

Oxford School District requiring masks for first three weeks of school

Crime

Former Oxford cop pleads guilty to the murder of Dominique Clayton, sentenced to life in prison

Education

LCS Board approves YMCA after school program

News

Hyneman talks solutions, future of Taylor Bend with residents

Crime

Pontotoc man arrested for commercial burglary

Crime

Oxford man arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon

News

Sam Kendricks on missing Olympics due to positive COVID test: “I’ll weather this predicament”

Education

University of Mississippi reaches settlement agreement with former history professor

Business

Mississippi’s sales tax holiday will arrive this weekend