Catherine Montgomery, 36, of Oxford, MS, died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital-Bartlett, in Memphis, TN.

Ms. Montgomery was born on July 31, 1984, in Tupelo, MS. Her parents, Shirley and Kathy Moses, preceded her in passing.

She was employed as a housekeeper at Baptist Memorial in Oxford. She greatly enjoyed crafting and being outdoors. She took great pleasure in helping others and spending time with friends. She regularly attended services at Christ the Rock Apostolic Church with her family. She proudly served a brief period with the US Marines.

Ms. Montgomery is survived by her children; Codie, Shirley and Nikki Montgomery; and siblings, Marvin Parsons, Ashley Collins, Kenneth Collins and Jon Moses and her biological mother Tena Eaton of Illinois

Memorials may be directed to any breast cancer society. A memorial service will be held at Fortner Lake on Sept 6, 2021 at 12pm, weather permitting. Additional details may be directed to Jon Moses at 662-629-1863.