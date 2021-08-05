expand
Ad Spot

August 5, 2021

Community Church of Oxford's Back to School Bash will be held on Sunday, August 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Old Armory Pavilion.

Community Church of Oxford ’embraces’ community with Back to School Bash

By Maya Martin

Published 12:43 pm Thursday, August 5, 2021

The Community Church Oxford will host their 7th annual Back to School Bash at the National Guard Old Armory Pavilion on Sunday, August 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

CCO’s pastor Fish Robinson said the goal of the church is to embrace all of the communities in Lafayette County, not just Oxford, especially since their church-goers come from all over.

“We hope to support families that need school supplies,” he said.

The event will give out backpacks, notebooks, pencil and erasers to families in need of them, but the Back to School Bash is also a time to celebrate the beginning of a new school year. Lafayette County Schools’ year began Thursday, August 5 and Oxford Schools’  year began Friday, August 6.

“If they don’t need school supplies they are more than welcome to come out and just enjoy the event,” said Robinson

Attendees can look forward to the free hot dogs, hamburgers, beverages and chips. There will even be snow cones that will help cool them off on a hot, summer day. Also, the church will have bouncy houses to entertain the children.

Last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, CCO dropped off supplies in the Brittany Woods community, Spring Hill, Taylor and Harmontown instead a public event.

The CCO will do a small event again this year at the Harmontown Fire Station in partnership with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday, August 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be complimentary food and school supplies given out.

“We really enjoyed the drive-by last year,” said Robinson. “Harmontown is on the other side of the lake and we have people from there that go to our church. One thing about community church: we’re not just Oxford. We represent the whole community. We want to be able to minister to the whole community — all of Oxford and Lafayette [County]. We’re a church that thrives on serving the community and this is one of the way that we can do that.”

The uptick in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi may make some hesitate, but Robinson believes that everything will be fine.

“We feel like we’ll be spread out enough that people won’t be on top of each other,” said Robinson. “It will be kind of a come-and-go event. People can wear masks if they want to and we’ll have hand sanitizer available. It’s just a way to help us get back to some type of normalcy.”

The CCO hosts year-round, outreach events year  like Trunk or Treat, Cinco de Mayo events in partnership with the Spanish-speaking congregation and events that recognizes service members in the community.

“The church needs to run after people instead of expecting people to come to the church,” said Robinson. “Years ago, those WWJD — What Would Jesus Do?— were so popular but the problem is we’re asking what Jesus would do. Why don’t we do what Jesus did?”

More News

Community Church of Oxford ’embraces’ community with Back to School Bash

University of Mississippi to temporarily require masks in indoor spaces

Taylor Bend property owners file for bankruptcy

Eat in the Street set to commemorate opening of East Jackson Streetscape

Education

Community Church of Oxford ’embraces’ community with Back to School Bash

Education

University of Mississippi to temporarily require masks in indoor spaces

DEVELOPING NEWS

Taylor Bend property owners file for bankruptcy

Events

Eat in the Street set to commemorate opening of East Jackson Streetscape

Education

Oxford High teacher suspended for boycotting mask mandate

Education

LCSD keeps masks optional for start of classes

News

Townsend to be installed as pastor of Pleasant Grove

Education

School districts split on masks for returning students

Crime

Oxford Police Crime Stoppers offers reward for church burglary

Education

Oxford School District superintendent discusses entry plan

Education

Oxford School District requiring masks for first three weeks of school

Crime

Former Oxford cop pleads guilty to the murder of Dominique Clayton, sentenced to life in prison

Education

LCS Board approves YMCA after school program

News

Hyneman talks solutions, future of Taylor Bend with residents

Crime

Pontotoc man arrested for commercial burglary

Crime

Oxford man arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon

News

Sam Kendricks on missing Olympics due to positive COVID test: “I’ll weather this predicament”

Education

University of Mississippi reaches settlement agreement with former history professor

Business

Mississippi’s sales tax holiday will arrive this weekend

Crime

Oxford man arrested and charged with grand larceny

Crime

Pope man arrested on auto burglary charge

Lafayette County

State health department updates COVID protocols as cases rise

Crime

Former Lafayette High teacher to not serve jail time on sex crime charge

Education

LCSD: in-person class is required, masks optional