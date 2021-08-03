expand
Ad Spot

August 4, 2021

Tekelvue "T.K." Townsend is the soon-to-be installed pastor of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Red Banks, Mississippi.

Townsend to be installed as pastor of Pleasant Grove

By Maya Martin

Published 4:35 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Tekelvue “T.K.” Townsend Sr. will be installed as pastor of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Coffeeville on Sunday, August 8 at 2 p.m. Pastor Amos Sims of Bayson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will deliver the installation message. All are welcome to share in this sacred occasion.

A native of Water Valley, Townsend currently lives in Oxford and works at Mechanics Banks but his true work and passion is in the church.

Townsend worked as minister of music and under the ministerial mentorship of Sims at Bayson Chapel  prior to joining Pleasant Grove and in the past four years, Townsend served as Pleasant Grove’s minister of music and as the district youth director for Mt. Moriah District Baptist Association.

Townsend expressed his excitement about leading the church into a new season of ministry and is focused on leading the lost to Christ, leading the believer into a greater knowledge of Christ and gaining a deeper relationship with God.

“I long for every individual to not just know of God, but to truly experience the power of who He really is,” said Townsend.

Townsend said he was called to preach at the age of seven and gave his very first sermon at 8 years old. From that point on, he has dedicated himself by studying to show himself approved and preparing himself for greater things to come.

Townsend attended Mississippi Baptist Seminary and, later, attended other institutes and enrolling in courses on the local, state and national level. He went on to study psychology and Biblical Studies at Blue Mountain College and was a part of the Leadership and Ministry program at Grace Christian University.  

He sums up his journey with the quote, “The swiftest way to triple your success is to double your investment in personal development,” but Townsend states that his best teacher has been the Holy Spirit.

Pleasant Grove is located at 21967 Highway 7 in Coffeeville.  Masks are required and social distancing is practiced.

More News

Taylor Bend property owners file for bankruptcy

Eat in the Street set to commemorate opening of East Jackson Streetscape

Chris Dillard Kidd

Helen Jo Miller Earnest-Barlow

DEVELOPING NEWS

Taylor Bend property owners file for bankruptcy

Events

Eat in the Street set to commemorate opening of East Jackson Streetscape

Education

Oxford High teacher suspended for boycotting mask mandate

Education

LCSD keeps masks optional for start of classes

News

Townsend to be installed as pastor of Pleasant Grove

Education

School districts split on masks for returning students

Crime

Oxford Police Crime Stoppers offers reward for church burglary

Education

Oxford School District superintendent discusses entry plan

Education

Oxford School District requiring masks for first three weeks of school

Crime

Former Oxford cop pleads guilty to the murder of Dominique Clayton, sentenced to life in prison

Education

LCS Board approves YMCA after school program

News

Hyneman talks solutions, future of Taylor Bend with residents

Crime

Pontotoc man arrested for commercial burglary

Crime

Oxford man arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon

News

Sam Kendricks on missing Olympics due to positive COVID test: “I’ll weather this predicament”

Education

University of Mississippi reaches settlement agreement with former history professor

Business

Mississippi’s sales tax holiday will arrive this weekend

Crime

Oxford man arrested and charged with grand larceny

Crime

Pope man arrested on auto burglary charge

Lafayette County

State health department updates COVID protocols as cases rise

Crime

Former Lafayette High teacher to not serve jail time on sex crime charge

Education

LCSD: in-person class is required, masks optional

News

Vietnam Vet is happy receive honorary badge

Business

Brewer to head board for the Chamber of Commerce