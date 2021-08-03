Oxford Police Crime Stoppers offers reward for church burglary

On July 30, officers from the Oxford Police Department responded to the 100 Block of Barlow Lane for a reported burglary at Greater Grace Third Baptist Church. After 9 p.m. on July 29, the individual(s) involved with this crime forced entry, broke into the church and stole several items.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the police department 662-232-2400 or Lafayette County Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.

A reward is being offered for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) involved with this crime.