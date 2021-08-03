expand
Ad Spot

August 4, 2021

LCSD keeps masks optional for start of classes

By Maya Martin

Published 4:37 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021

The Lafayette County School District Board of Trustees voted to keep the 2021-2022 Return to School plan as is on Monday, which includes keeping masks optional for students and staff.

The board’s decision comes after the Mississippi State Department of Health recommended face coverings in indoor settings after seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. The LCSD is recommending but not requiring that all students, faculty and staff wear masks while indoors to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. 

Board member Judith Tompson is one of two who voted against optional masks.

“I feel strongly that [face coverings] should be required for staff and students, at least for the beginning of school because this is what we’ll be using as our guide,” Thompson said.

Board member Jamie Anderson shared the Transportation Security Administration’s order that requires individuals to wear face coverings on all transportation networks throughout the United States until Sept. 13, including commuter bus systems. The board discussed this point minutely but decided to keep the plan as is and make mandates in the future when the situation arises.

The first day for Lafayette County Schools is August 5, 2021.

More News

Taylor Bend property owners file for bankruptcy

Eat in the Street set to commemorate opening of East Jackson Streetscape

Chris Dillard Kidd

Helen Jo Miller Earnest-Barlow

DEVELOPING NEWS

Taylor Bend property owners file for bankruptcy

Events

Eat in the Street set to commemorate opening of East Jackson Streetscape

Education

Oxford High teacher suspended for boycotting mask mandate

Education

LCSD keeps masks optional for start of classes

News

Townsend to be installed as pastor of Pleasant Grove

Education

School districts split on masks for returning students

Crime

Oxford Police Crime Stoppers offers reward for church burglary

Education

Oxford School District superintendent discusses entry plan

Education

Oxford School District requiring masks for first three weeks of school

Crime

Former Oxford cop pleads guilty to the murder of Dominique Clayton, sentenced to life in prison

Education

LCS Board approves YMCA after school program

News

Hyneman talks solutions, future of Taylor Bend with residents

Crime

Pontotoc man arrested for commercial burglary

Crime

Oxford man arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon

News

Sam Kendricks on missing Olympics due to positive COVID test: “I’ll weather this predicament”

Education

University of Mississippi reaches settlement agreement with former history professor

Business

Mississippi’s sales tax holiday will arrive this weekend

Crime

Oxford man arrested and charged with grand larceny

Crime

Pope man arrested on auto burglary charge

Lafayette County

State health department updates COVID protocols as cases rise

Crime

Former Lafayette High teacher to not serve jail time on sex crime charge

Education

LCSD: in-person class is required, masks optional

News

Vietnam Vet is happy receive honorary badge

Business

Brewer to head board for the Chamber of Commerce