Lafayette’s Murphrey named NHSACA national Boys Assistant Coach of the Year

Jimmy Murphrey has spent nearly five decades coaching within the Lafayette County School District and last week was named one of the top coaches in the country.

The National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) named Murphrey the top coach in the boys assistant category. It was an honor Murphrey had to wait over a year to receive, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic postponing the ceremony in 2020. The awards ceremony took place in Omaha, Neb.

More commonly known around Lafayette High School as “Coach Murph,” Murphrey has dedicated his entire career to the Commodores athletic program. Even though he was honored with an individual award, Murphrey said the award is a positive for all of Lafayette athletics.

“It’s not just good for me, it’s good for Lafayette County schools that we got somebody recognized on a national basis,” Murphrey said. “(Lafayette) is what it’s all about. That’s why I was hoping to receive this award because it brings recognition to the school.”

Murphrey was one of eight finalists in the category, including coaches from Louisiana, Montana, Oklahoma, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Throughout his time at Lafayette, Murphrey has coached football, baseball and softball. After football games on Friday night “Coach Murph” can be seen driving the bus for the cross-country team to a meet and in the winter months he is sitting in the pressbox running the scoreboard for soccer matches. He currently serves as Lafayette’s assistant athletic director.

“I was excited (and) proud when I heard that Coach Murphrey won the National Assistant Coach of the Year,” said Lafayette athletic director Greg Lewis. “Murphrey has been a part of the Lafayette School District for over 47 years and his love for the district and students is unmatched. We are lucky to have someone like Coach Murphrey that has touched so many lives over the years. Coach Murphrey is one of a kind and I appreciate everything he does for me and the Lafayette County School District.”

In the swimming category, Oxford’s Robert Gonzalez was named among the finalists.