August 4, 2021

Edgar “Sonny” E. Johnson

By Staff Report

Published 4:38 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Nashville, Tn. — Edgar (Sonny) E. Johnson, U. S. Army Major, retired, passed away at home on July 7, 2021 at the age of 93.  Sonny served 2 tours in Korea and 3 in Vietnam.  He left Vietnam shortly before the fall of Saigon and was able

to evacuate over 250 Vietnamese nationals, who had supported and cared for our troops, to the U. S.  Sonny was very humble about his role in this, but was recognized by the survivors and their descendants in periodic reunions.

On his return to his beloved Mississippi in 1996 and devoted his retirement years to several civic endeavors in Oxford. 

He served on the city Planning Commission.  He devoted countless hours in the development of the Avent Park playground and supervised the relocation of the Oxford/Lafayette County food Pantry.  Sonny was named Oxford’s Citizen of the Year in  2002 and was also honored with The Book of Golden Deeds by the Oxford Exchange Club for 2002.

Sonny often entertained his friends and family around the dinner table with stories of his childhood in College Hill and Ashland and his many funny and harrowing exploits while in the military.  He stories,told in his slow southern drawl, always lured in his listeners.

Sonny served his country with honor in two wars.  He was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather.  He was preceded in death by his father Edgar and mother Mary Johnson and his first wife Mako Johnson, sisters Mary Wade and Margaret Gober, brothers Edward Johnson and Sydney Johnson.  He is survived by his wife of 43 years Gail Johnson, son Edgar Johnson III (wife Tracy) grandson Kyle and daughter Sandra Johnson.

Truly one of the “Greatest Generation” has passed.   

 

