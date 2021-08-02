expand
Ad Spot

August 2, 2021

Oxford School District superintendent discusses entry plan

By Jake Thompson

Published 9:18 am Monday, August 2, 2021

When Bradley Roberson was named the next superintendent for the Oxford School District in March, he mentioned the idea of having a plan for his first year in charge.

The plan was unveiled earlier this month with OSD’s Superintendent Entry Plan, which Roberson lays out his vision for what he calls the first transition year as the new superintendent.

“Some of the things I’ve already done that are outlined in that plan,” Roberson said. “There’s a lot of work in that plan that’s going to take place over the next school year. What a lot of the plan encompasses is to making ensure there is a true transparent line of communication through every system in our organization and community. I said on the day that I was announced (as the next superintendent) that my ultimate goal was to transition OSD from a school system to a school community.”

Similar to when a newly-elected President lays out his goals for his first 100 days in office, Roberson had taken the same approach with the entry plan. There are five categories in the plan: People, Learning, Culture, Service and Resources. Each category has a chart that show different strategies and when those might begin.

One strategy that is in the People category is to strengthen the partnership with The University of Mississippi School of Education to help “recruit and hire diverse, high quality employees.” The status of that strategy currently says ongoing. Other statuses say either not initiated yet or in progress.

When Roberson took over at OSD, he also restructured the leadership atop the district into five different cabinet members. That move to remove an assistant superintendent position and replace with the cabinet structure is hand-in-hand with the entry plan that is one of the more in-depth and thought out changes to a school district in recent years.

“It’s actually something that’s very important to me,” Roberson said. “That the transparency in that is critical if we’re going to move our district to the next level. Meaning that leading to all students being successful in our community.”

Another key aspect to the entry plan is to help the students find success in the classrooms, which means returning to the classrooms. The OSD Board of Trustees voted on Monday on their Return to Learn plan where full time in-person learning would resume when the 2021-22 school year begins on Aug. 6 amid another surge of COVID-19 cases across the state and in Lafayette County.

Earlier this munch during a special OSD Board meeting, Roberson noted there was a 20 percent decrease in proficiency in the results of the last state assessment exams given in the spring. In some grades compared to the previous data from the 2019 state exams. The state assessment exams were not held in 2020 due to the pandemic and school districts implementing virtual learning.

“We’ve been thrown for a loop the last year and a half and it was different. It was a transition,” Roberson said. “I will say this. We’re in a lot better plan than a lot of school districts across the state. But, there was some digression in student achievement based on the state assessment scores that I’ve seen. Now, those are very early numbers at this point and we’ll have some more information in the coming months.”

The full Superintendent Entry Plan can be viewed on OSD’s official website at oxfordsd.org/superintendent.

More News

Oxford School District superintendent discusses entry plan

Oxford School District requiring masks for first three weeks of school

Oxford’s 10 & Under team wins Junior Team Tennis state title

Former Oxford cop pleads guilty to the murder of Dominique Clayton, sentenced to life in prison

Education

Oxford School District superintendent discusses entry plan

Education

Oxford School District requiring masks for first three weeks of school

Crime

Former Oxford cop pleads guilty to the murder of Dominique Clayton, sentenced to life in prison

Education

LCS Board approves YMCA after school program

News

Hyneman talks solutions, future of Taylor Bend with residents

Crime

Pontotoc man arrested for commercial burglary

Crime

Oxford man arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon

News

Sam Kendricks on missing Olympics due to positive COVID test: “I’ll weather this predicament”

Education

University of Mississippi reaches settlement agreement with former history professor

Business

Mississippi’s sales tax holiday will arrive this weekend

Crime

Oxford man arrested and charged with grand larceny

Crime

Pope man arrested on auto burglary charge

Lafayette County

State health department updates COVID protocols as cases rise

Crime

Former Lafayette High teacher to not serve jail time on sex crime charge

Education

LCSD: in-person class is required, masks optional

News

Vietnam Vet is happy receive honorary badge

Business

Brewer to head board for the Chamber of Commerce

Lafayette County

COVID numbers surge; CDC expected to backpedal on some guidelines

Crime

Oxford woman arrested after hit and run incident

Lafayette County

PWA replacing meters, exploring options for water service

Education

Oxford School District approves Return to School plan; masks optional for students, staff

Crime

Olive Branch woman arrested on shoplifting charge

Crime

Two men arrested on aggravated assault charges

BREAKING NEWS

Former Oxford cop taking plea deal for murder of Dominique Clayton