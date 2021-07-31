expand
Ad Spot

July 31, 2021

Oxford Junior Team Tennis 10 & Under Intermediate group won the 2021 State Championship in the Junior Team Tennis Southern tournamant in Jackson last weekend. Team members include: Calloway Toms, Maren Feltenstein, Keaton Chamblee, Maggie Jones, Hogan White, Walker White, Tom Embry and Dylan Cohron. The team will compete in the USATA Southern Sectionals next month in Rome, Ga. (Courtesy of Oxford Park Commission)

Oxford’s 10 & Under team wins Junior Team Tennis state title

By Jake Thompson

Published 8:00 am Saturday, July 31, 2021

The depth of tennis talent in Lafayette County is already known with the success both high school teams have, but a younger group recently showed how talented they were.

Oxford’s 10 & under Junior Team Tennis (JTT) team took home the state championship last weekend in dominant fashion. The group went 4-0 in the tournament, which was held at the Ridgeland Tennis Center, and 19-1 in matches.

The team travels to Rome, Ga. in two weeks to compete in the Southern Sectionals.

Unlike how the scoring is done at the high school level where it’s a best of seven format, the JTT format is based on how many games a team has won throughout the entire tournament. The sets are abbreviated with only four games and then a tiebreaker if necessary.

“They just kind of rolled through it. It was kind of crazy,” said Josh White, a parent captain for the the group. “Going 19-1 and only losing one match, that’s pretty crazy to me. We mixed it one as well. It wasn’t like we had one boy do singles the whole time. Mixed doubles, it was different partners and stuff. It was a total team effort.”

The team played two matches last Friday and then two matches last Saturday against teams that were from the coast, Hattiesburg and Winona.

Seeing the success Oxford High School has had for over more than a decade and the recent success Lafayette High School has found, including winning the Class 5A state championship in May, has helped fuel the younger players desire to win a championship themselves.

“It’s kind of trickled down,” White said. “They’ve been taking lessons and stuff and they’ve seen the banners at the (John Leslie Tennis Center) and were like, ‘Hey, can we get a banner with our name on it?’ This was before we had even played (a match). They were motivated. They wanted to be a part of something and I think that makes a difference.”

Amanda Urbanek took over as the area coordinator for JTT in May and quickly put together a 10 & under group as the summer season started in June. With the success of this team, Urbanek is looking to grow JTT back up in Oxford.

The 10 & Under team that won the state championship is made up of kids who play through the Oxford Park Commission. Urbanek is wanting to get teams started up at Goose Creek and over at the Country Club of Oxford to help build up the pool of talent and teams for the fall season and beyond.

“It comes down to parents, too,” Urbanek said. “If the parents aren’t educated about it then they don’t know to sign their kids up. It does take parent involvement.”

For anyone interested in getting involved in Oxford’s JTT league they can contact Urbanek at amurbanek@hotmail.com

More News

Oxford’s 10 & Under team wins Junior Team Tennis state title

Former Oxford cop pleads guilty to the murder of Dominique Clayton, sentenced to life in prison

LCS Board approves YMCA after school program

Hyneman talks solutions, future of Taylor Bend with residents

Crime

Former Oxford cop pleads guilty to the murder of Dominique Clayton, sentenced to life in prison

Education

LCS Board approves YMCA after school program

News

Hyneman talks solutions, future of Taylor Bend with residents

Crime

Pontotoc man arrested for commercial burglary

Crime

Oxford man arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon

News

Sam Kendricks on missing Olympics due to positive COVID test: “I’ll weather this predicament”

Education

University of Mississippi reaches settlement agreement with former history professor

Business

Mississippi’s sales tax holiday will arrive this weekend

Crime

Oxford man arrested and charged with grand larceny

Crime

Pope man arrested on auto burglary charge

Lafayette County

State health department updates COVID protocols as cases rise

Crime

Former Lafayette High teacher to not serve jail time on sex crime charge

Education

LCSD: in-person class is required, masks optional

News

Vietnam Vet is happy receive honorary badge

Business

Brewer to head board for the Chamber of Commerce

Lafayette County

COVID numbers surge; CDC expected to backpedal on some guidelines

Crime

Oxford woman arrested after hit and run incident

Lafayette County

PWA replacing meters, exploring options for water service

Education

Oxford School District approves Return to School plan; masks optional for students, staff

Crime

Olive Branch woman arrested on shoplifting charge

Crime

Two men arrested on aggravated assault charges

BREAKING NEWS

Former Oxford cop taking plea deal for murder of Dominique Clayton

Events

Oxford Community Market to celebrate National Farmers Market Week

Crime

LCSD charges man with failure to register as a sex offender