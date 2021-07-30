expand
Ad Spot

July 30, 2021

Oxford Police Department arrested Lee Raymond Smith, 28, and charged him with possession of a weapon by a felon.

Oxford man arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon

By Maya Martin

Published 8:00 am Friday, July 30, 2021

On July 28, officers for the Oxford Police Department responded to a call describing a domestic violence situation involving a weapon from the 300 block of Country View. OPD advised the authorities that a female called and stated she was being threatened by a male with a weapon.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers arrested Lee Raymond Robinson, 28, of Oxford and took him into custody. Robinson was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Smith a $10,000 bond.

More News

Pontotoc man arrested for commercial burglary

Oxford man arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon

Shelby McEwen advances to the high jump finals in first Olympics appearance

Sam Kendricks on missing Olympics due to positive COVID test: “I’ll weather this predicament”

Crime

Pontotoc man arrested for commercial burglary

Crime

Oxford man arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon

News

Sam Kendricks on missing Olympics due to positive COVID test: “I’ll weather this predicament”

Education

University of Mississippi reaches settlement agreement with former history professor

Business

Mississippi’s sales tax holiday will arrive this weekend

Crime

Oxford man arrested and charged with grand larceny

Crime

Pope man arrested on auto burglary charge

Lafayette County

State health department updates COVID protocols as cases rise

Crime

Former Lafayette High teacher to not serve jail time on sex crime charge

Education

LCSD: in-person class is required, masks optional

News

Vietnam Vet is happy receive honorary badge

Business

Brewer to head board for the Chamber of Commerce

Lafayette County

COVID numbers surge; CDC expected to backpedal on some guidelines

Crime

Oxford woman arrested after hit and run incident

Lafayette County

PWA replacing meters, exploring options for water service

Education

Oxford School District approves Return to School plan; masks optional for students, staff

Crime

Olive Branch woman arrested on shoplifting charge

Crime

Two men arrested on aggravated assault charges

BREAKING NEWS

Former Oxford cop taking plea deal for murder of Dominique Clayton

Events

Oxford Community Market to celebrate National Farmers Market Week

Crime

LCSD charges man with failure to register as a sex offender

Events

Tucker represents Lafayette in state DYW contest

Business

Baptist hospital implements new residency program

News

Downer celebrates 100 years of ‘so many blessings’