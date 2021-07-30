expand
Ad Spot

July 31, 2021

LCS Board approves YMCA after school program

By Maya Martin

Published 4:31 pm Friday, July 30, 2021

The YMCA Memphis & Mid-South will continue to offer their after school care program for students in the Lafayette County Schools in the upcoming school year.

“We’ve come to an agreement with them now and I think this is a good program for our kids,” said Jay Foster, superintendent of the Lafayette County Schools, on Monday. “It’s a good avenue for our parents. It helps us out as a school district and it helps (the YMCA) out as well. All around, it’s a win-win situation.”

The program will provide after school child care to two Lafayette County schools: Lafayette Lower Elementary and Lafayette Upper Elementary. The YMCA will care for children from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and will provide snacks, activities and homework help to students.

“(Homework help) is important to some parents because they’ve been at work all day and they really want in their after school programming for kids to work on their homework,” said Suzanne Ryals, assistant superintendent of the Lafayette County School District. “We work together to see that children have time set aside when they are at YMCA to work.”

The board originally discussed the agreement Thursday, July 1, but a decision was delayed to sort out rental rates. The YMCA rents the school facilities to host their program.

In the past, the YMCA paid the LCSD a monthly rate but the YMCA wanted to switch to a weekly rate instead. The delay allowed the board to negotiate with the YMCA and come to a mutually agreeable decision just in time for the 2021-2022 school year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the YMCA’s revenue, attendance fees have increased. The attendance fee is $40 per child and is half-price for faculty and staff at $20 per child. The annual registration fee per child is $50.

“We’re pleased that we can offer this to parents,” Ryals said. “We work with the YMCA with what we hope is a great program that offers a great service.”

For more information on the YMCA Memphis & Mid-South after school program and registration, visit www.ymcamemphis.org/bascprograminformation/.

More News

Former Oxford cop pleads guilty to the murder of Dominique Clayton, sentenced to life in prison

LCS Board approves YMCA after school program

Hyneman talks solutions, future of Taylor Bend with residents

Jack M. Carlisle

Crime

Former Oxford cop pleads guilty to the murder of Dominique Clayton, sentenced to life in prison

Education

LCS Board approves YMCA after school program

News

Hyneman talks solutions, future of Taylor Bend with residents

Crime

Pontotoc man arrested for commercial burglary

Crime

Oxford man arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon

News

Sam Kendricks on missing Olympics due to positive COVID test: “I’ll weather this predicament”

Education

University of Mississippi reaches settlement agreement with former history professor

Business

Mississippi’s sales tax holiday will arrive this weekend

Crime

Oxford man arrested and charged with grand larceny

Crime

Pope man arrested on auto burglary charge

Lafayette County

State health department updates COVID protocols as cases rise

Crime

Former Lafayette High teacher to not serve jail time on sex crime charge

Education

LCSD: in-person class is required, masks optional

News

Vietnam Vet is happy receive honorary badge

Business

Brewer to head board for the Chamber of Commerce

Lafayette County

COVID numbers surge; CDC expected to backpedal on some guidelines

Crime

Oxford woman arrested after hit and run incident

Lafayette County

PWA replacing meters, exploring options for water service

Education

Oxford School District approves Return to School plan; masks optional for students, staff

Crime

Olive Branch woman arrested on shoplifting charge

Crime

Two men arrested on aggravated assault charges

BREAKING NEWS

Former Oxford cop taking plea deal for murder of Dominique Clayton

Events

Oxford Community Market to celebrate National Farmers Market Week

Crime

LCSD charges man with failure to register as a sex offender