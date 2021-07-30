expand
July 31, 2021

Jack M. Carlisle

By Staff Report

Published 4:30 pm Friday, July 30, 2021

Jack M. Carlisle, 91, died at his home in New Albany, Ms. on July 27, 2021.

He was born and raised in Amory, Ms to Herbert and Estelle Carlisle. He graduated from Ms. State University with a Bachelors degree in History and from Mississippi College with a Masters Degree in Ed. Leadership.

He spent over 61 years as a successful teacher and football coach, accumulating a high school record of 262 wins, 70 losses and 17 ties. He coached at Ethel, Lula Rich, Nettleton, Collierville, Tn., Murrah High School, Jackson Prep, Ole Miss, East Tn. State University, Madison Ridgeland Academy, and Louisiana College. He also helped at Ms. College, Millsaps College, and East Central Community College.

Coach Carlisle is a member of 7 Halls of Fame, including The Ms. Sports Hall of Fame, Ms. Association of Coaches Hall of Fame, Jackson Prep Hall of Fame, Ms. Community College Hall of Fame, MAIS Hall of Fame, MRA Hall of Fame, and North Ms. Coaches Assoc. Hall of Fame. Nettleton High School Tiger Football Stadium is named the Jack Carlisle Field, dedicated to Coach Carlisle in 2010.

Coach Carlisle is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Billy Carlisle, his sister, Carlene Yarbrough, and his great grandson, Paxton Wayne Brandon.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jean Franklin Carlisle of New Albany, one son, Mike Carlisle (Nancy) of La Conner, Wa, three daughters, Bettye Carlisle Brown of Ridgeland, Jane Carlisle Hubbard (Bubba) of New Albany, and Cathy Carlisle Grindstaff (Todd), of Greensboro, NC.

He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Peter Carlisle (Tatum), Will Carlisle (Kayla), Matthew Brewer, Carly Brandon (Justin), Drew Hubbard, Jill Hubbard Weinstein (Brian), Kate Hubbard Conwill (Joe), Lee Grindstaff, Kurt Grindstaff (Lauren), Anna Grindstaff, and 7 great grandchildren.

William Faulkner once said, “The past is never dead, It’s not even past.”
Legends die, but Coach Carlisle’s past never will.

There will be a memorial service for Coach Carlisle on Saturday, July 31, at United Funeral Home in New Albany, Ms. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 2:00, with the Memorial service at 2:00. United Funeral Service of New Albany is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

