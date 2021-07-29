expand
Ad Spot

July 29, 2021

Dr. Garrett Felber and the University of Mississippi reached a financial settlement for a confidential amount this week in regards to his terminationl letter sent to him last December.

University of Mississippi reaches settlement agreement with former history professor

By Jake Thompson

Published 2:06 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

A former history professor at the University of Mississippi has reached a settlement agreement with the school in regards to his termination last year.

Dr. Garrett Felber, a tenure-track assistant professor in the Arch Dalrymple III Department of History, was informed last December that his contract would not be renewed and his termination would take affect Dec. 31 of this year. Felber taught at Ole Miss for four years prior to receiving the termination notice.

In statement released on Thursday by the Mississippi Center for Justice, it claims Felber and the University reached a settlement for a confidential amount that avoids “a lawsuit and the lengthy legal battle that would have ensued.”

Since Felber was informed by Dr. Noell Wilson, chair of the history department, that his employment at Ole Miss would end at the end of the calendar year, he has classified it a wrongful termination over the last eight months. Wilson accused Felber of failure to sufficiently communicate with her as reason for his termination.

Felber rebutted Wilson’s claim, stating he had been in constant communication with her during the fall 2020 semester, even when he was on approved research leave at Harvard University’s Hutchins Center for African and African American Research.

“I was terminated because of my public statements, including legitimate criticisms of the University,” Felber said in a statement. “Rather than go to court and seek reinstatement, I have chosen to move on and continue my work outside this University.”

In the wake of Felber’s notice of termination becoming public last December, scholars within the Ole Miss history department and others across the country sent a signed letter to Ole Miss chancellor Glenn Boyce. The letter ended with demands to the university, including the reinstatement of Felber and until the demands were met they would not accept any invitation to participate in lectures or other events on the Ole Miss campus.

According to MCJ’s statement, Felber was represented during the negotiations by attorneys Rob McDuff of the MCJ and Naomi R. Shatz of the Boston law firm Zalkind Duncan& Bernstein LLP, which specializes in defending the rights of students and teachers.

“We believe that Dr. Felber’s termination violated the First Amendment,” McDuff said in a statement. “This all went down after his very pointed criticisms of the University. The reasons given for the University’s decision don’t hold up and Dr. Felber had an excellent record as a teacher and a faculty member, including stellar reviews from his Department Chair. But litigation takes a long time and Dr. Felber’s decision to focus on continuing his important work in the future makes total sense.”

While Ole Miss’ policies require it to honor Felber’s contract until the end of 2021, he has accepted a faculty fellowship at Yale University in American Studies at the Center for the Study of Race, Indigeneity, and Transnational Migration that is effective this summer.

“We are pleased to have this matter resolved, and are pleased with the resolution. The university stands by the process it followed, the ruling of the faculty committee that reviewed this case and the decisions made. We wish Dr. Felber well as he pursues his future opportunities.,” the university’s statement read.

More News

Shelby McEwen advances to the high jump finals in first Olympics appearance

Sam Kendricks on missing Olympics due to positive COVID test: “I’ll weather this predicament”

University of Mississippi reaches settlement agreement with former history professor

Mississippi’s sales tax holiday will arrive this weekend

News

Sam Kendricks on missing Olympics due to positive COVID test: “I’ll weather this predicament”

Education

University of Mississippi reaches settlement agreement with former history professor

Business

Mississippi’s sales tax holiday will arrive this weekend

Crime

Oxford man arrested and charged with grand larceny

Crime

Pope man arrested on auto burglary charge

Lafayette County

State health department updates COVID protocols as cases rise

Crime

Former Lafayette High teacher to not serve jail time on sex crime charge

Education

LCSD: in-person class is required, masks optional

News

Vietnam Vet is happy receive honorary badge

Business

Brewer to head board for the Chamber of Commerce

Lafayette County

COVID numbers surge; CDC expected to backpedal on some guidelines

Crime

Oxford woman arrested after hit and run incident

Lafayette County

PWA replacing meters, exploring options for water service

Education

Oxford School District approves Return to School plan; masks optional for students, staff

Crime

Olive Branch woman arrested on shoplifting charge

Crime

Two men arrested on aggravated assault charges

BREAKING NEWS

Former Oxford cop taking plea deal for murder of Dominique Clayton

Events

Oxford Community Market to celebrate National Farmers Market Week

Crime

LCSD charges man with failure to register as a sex offender

Events

Tucker represents Lafayette in state DYW contest

Business

Baptist hospital implements new residency program

News

Downer celebrates 100 years of ‘so many blessings’

News

Lafayette County seeing new surge of COVID-19 cases

DEVELOPING NEWS

[UPDATE] Alderman Hyneman will meet with Taylor Bend residents tonight