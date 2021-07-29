expand
Ad Spot

July 29, 2021

U.S. Olympic team high jumper Shelby McEwen rides in a parade honoring him and Olympic team pole vaulter Sam Kendricks on Friday. (©Bruce Newman)

Shelby McEwen advances to the high jump finals in first Olympics appearance

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:13 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

Shelby McEwen’s first Olympic experience continues on after advancing from the qualifying round of the men’s high jump on Friday in Tokyo.

McEwen qualified eighth to move to the finals on Sunday where he will have the chance to compete for his first Olympic medal. There were 13 jumpers who for the final out of 32 who competed in the qualifying round.

The morning did not have a smooth start for McEwen, who missed three of his first four attempts. McEwen missed his first attempt of the event at 2.17 meters before clearing it on his second attempt. He then missed the first two attempts at the 2.21 meters mark before clearing it on his last chance to stay in the competition.

From there, McEwen found a rhythm as he cleared his next two attempts at heights of 2.25 and 2.28 meters. Once the competition was down to the final 13 jumpers they ended qualifying before getting to 2.30 meters. McEwen’s personal best is 2.33 meters.

The high jump finals will take place on Sunday at 5:10 a.m. CT and will air on NBC Sports app and nbcolympics.com.

More News

Shelby McEwen advances to the high jump finals in first Olympics appearance

Sam Kendricks on missing Olympics due to positive COVID test: “I’ll weather this predicament”

University of Mississippi reaches settlement agreement with former history professor

Mississippi’s sales tax holiday will arrive this weekend

News

Sam Kendricks on missing Olympics due to positive COVID test: “I’ll weather this predicament”

Education

University of Mississippi reaches settlement agreement with former history professor

Business

Mississippi’s sales tax holiday will arrive this weekend

Crime

Oxford man arrested and charged with grand larceny

Crime

Pope man arrested on auto burglary charge

Lafayette County

State health department updates COVID protocols as cases rise

Crime

Former Lafayette High teacher to not serve jail time on sex crime charge

Education

LCSD: in-person class is required, masks optional

News

Vietnam Vet is happy receive honorary badge

Business

Brewer to head board for the Chamber of Commerce

Lafayette County

COVID numbers surge; CDC expected to backpedal on some guidelines

Crime

Oxford woman arrested after hit and run incident

Lafayette County

PWA replacing meters, exploring options for water service

Education

Oxford School District approves Return to School plan; masks optional for students, staff

Crime

Olive Branch woman arrested on shoplifting charge

Crime

Two men arrested on aggravated assault charges

BREAKING NEWS

Former Oxford cop taking plea deal for murder of Dominique Clayton

Events

Oxford Community Market to celebrate National Farmers Market Week

Crime

LCSD charges man with failure to register as a sex offender

Events

Tucker represents Lafayette in state DYW contest

Business

Baptist hospital implements new residency program

News

Downer celebrates 100 years of ‘so many blessings’

News

Lafayette County seeing new surge of COVID-19 cases

DEVELOPING NEWS

[UPDATE] Alderman Hyneman will meet with Taylor Bend residents tonight