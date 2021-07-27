expand
Ad Spot

July 27, 2021

LCSD: in-person class is required, masks optional

By Maya Martin

Published 4:55 pm Tuesday, July 27, 2021

The Lafayette County School District is requiring all students to attend in-person classes for 2021-2022 and have made masks optional for students and faculty.

The guidelines are included in the district’s Return to school plan, which was mandated by the Mississippi State Board of Education, which also set a policy requiring in-person learning as the primary method for educating students throughout the state.. 

The policies still leave virtual learning open and standards can be set by school districts for virtual learning days.

The LCSD’s Return to School Plan 2021-2022 states face masks are optional but the district will adhere to executive orders mandating face masks if the situation arises. 

Parents of children who are too young to take the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are advised by the Center for Disease Control to wear masks in public and limit contact with others. 

Children and teens 12 years and older are encouraged by the CDC to take the vaccine to reduce chance of infection and reduce the spread of the virus.

Students will be screened each day as they arrive at school and the district will provide hand sanitizer. Schools will follow social distancing protocols when applicable and thoroughly sanitize shared spaces and materials such as buses, tables and shared school supplies. 

Teachers will also teach and emphasize proper hand washing, covering coughs and covering faces to enforce good hygiene and reduce the spread of bacteria.

For more information on the Lafayette County School District’s Return to School Plan 2021-2022, visit www.gocommodores.org/resources/ReturnToSchool.

More News

LCSD: in-person class is required, masks optional

Vietnam Vet is happy receive honorary badge

Brewer to head board for the Chamber of Commerce

COVID numbers surge; CDC expected to backpedal on some guidelines

Education

LCSD: in-person class is required, masks optional

News

Vietnam Vet is happy receive honorary badge

Business

Brewer to head board for the Chamber of Commerce

Lafayette County

COVID numbers surge; CDC expected to backpedal on some guidelines

Crime

Oxford woman arrested after hit and run incident

Lafayette County

PWA replacing meters, exploring options for water service

Education

Oxford School District approves Return to School plan; masks optional for students, staff

Crime

Olive Branch woman arrested on shoplifting charge

Crime

Two men arrested on aggravated assault charges

BREAKING NEWS

Former Oxford cop taking plea deal for murder of Dominique Clayton

Events

Oxford Community Market to celebrate National Farmers Market Week

Crime

LCSD charges man with failure to register as a sex offender

Events

Tucker represents Lafayette in state DYW contest

Business

Baptist hospital implements new residency program

News

Downer celebrates 100 years of ‘so many blessings’

News

Lafayette County seeing new surge of COVID-19 cases

DEVELOPING NEWS

[UPDATE] Apartment residents worry after utility cutoff, bankruptcy rumors

Crime

Oxford Police Department warn of card skimmers at gas pumps

Crime

Oxford man arrested for allegedly touching a child for lustful purproses

News

Oxford Animal Resource Center reaching capacity for dogs

Crime

Oxford man arrested for malicious mischief

Lafayette County

LCFD chief: More staff needed to serve county

Business

Barragan bringing “joy” to Oxford with latest business venture

Education

Oxford School District students to receive free meals during 2021-22 school year