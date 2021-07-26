expand
Ad Spot

July 26, 2021

The Oxford Community Market is celebrating National Farmers Market Week next Tuesday. (Oxford Community Market)

Oxford Community Market to celebrate National Farmers Market Week

By Staff Report

Published 2:18 pm Monday, July 26, 2021

Oxford Community Market is joining the Farmers Market Coalition and markets around the country to celebrate National Farmers Market Week on Aug. 3 from 3-6:30 p.m. at the Old Armory Pavilion, where the market is held every Tuesday year-round.

National Farmers Market Week is an opportunity to show how much value markets bring to their communities.

“At Oxford Community Market, we have a triple bottom line: Help our farmers earn fair prices by providing a reliable place for them to sell their products directly to consumers, support consumers who need improved access to healthy, local food, and serve the broader community as a hub for social engagement and community resilience,” said OXCM Director Betsy Chapman.

OXCM, like many markets around the country, remained operational through the COVID-19 crisis and leveraged their organizational infrastructure to help provide food, comfort and community connections through this time of great uncertainty. During the course of the pandemic, OXCM helped establish the CB Webb Neighborhood Resilience Garden, delivered fresh produce weekly to the Pantry, and served over 2,000 meals to residents of CB Webb, Walnut Hills, and Canterbury Crest through a partnership with University of Mississippi Greek organizations.

“Farmers markets are unique community assets and essential components of a healthy community. This is especially evident as markets across the country have risen to the occasion to help meet basic needs and provide a sense of connection during the challenges of the COVID crisis. We look forward to building more community support for local markets and our food system so we can continue to do this important work,” Chapman said.

OXCM’s National Farmers Market Week Celebration is free and open to the public and will be held during the regular weekly market. To celebrate, OXCM will offer free slices of locally grown watermelon, giveaways, and live music by The Farmers Market All-Stars plus vendor specials, low-contact kids activities and more.

“We really welcome this opportunity to celebrate the wonderful people that make our market community so special and look forward to seeing this event attract new faces to the market,” Chapman said.

In addition to the festivities, local farmers and food producers will have plenty of fresh summer produce including peaches, peas, watermelons, tomatoes, cantaloupes, cucumbers and other summer favorites.

For more information about Oxford Community Market visit oxfordcommunitymarket.com or contact Chapman at 662-816-7413.

More News

Former Oxford cop taking plea deal for murder of Dominique Clayton

Oxford Community Market to celebrate National Farmers Market Week

Lafayette’s Tyrus Williams to miss season with shoulder injury

LCSD charges man with failure to register as a sex offender

BREAKING NEWS

Former Oxford cop taking plea deal for murder of Dominique Clayton

Events

Oxford Community Market to celebrate National Farmers Market Week

Crime

LCSD charges man with failure to register as a sex offender

Events

Tucker represents Lafayette in state DYW contest

Business

Baptist hospital implements new residency program

News

Downer celebrates 100 years of ‘so many blessings’

News

Lafayette County seeing new surge of COVID-19 cases

DEVELOPING NEWS

[UPDATE] Apartment residents worry after utility cutoff, bankruptcy rumors

Crime

Oxford Police Department warn of card skimmers at gas pumps

Crime

Oxford man arrested for allegedly touching a child for lustful purproses

News

Oxford Animal Resource Center reaching capacity for dogs

Crime

Oxford man arrested for malicious mischief

Lafayette County

LCFD chief: More staff needed to serve county

Business

Barragan bringing “joy” to Oxford with latest business venture

Education

Oxford School District students to receive free meals during 2021-22 school year

Crime

Oxford man arrested for aggravated assault

Crime

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department make 19 arrests for various charges

Lafayette County

Labor shortage strings up catfish supplies

Lafayette County

We’re seeking the LOU’s top 20 Under 40

Events

Future Ole Miss student crowned Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer

Crime

Thaxton woman arrested for Commercial Burglary, Aggravated Assault

Crime

Blue Mountain man arrested for Grand Larceny

News

City puts its proposed ride-share ordinance on hold

Lafayette County

Oxford woman dies in two-vehicle wreck on Highway 6