expand
Ad Spot

July 24, 2021

Ellie Tucker is representing Lafayette County this weekend in the state Distinguished Young Women competition.

Tucker represents Lafayette in state DYW contest

By Maya Martin

Published 4:35 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

Oxford High School senior Ellie Tucker, daughter of Tom and Leigh Tucker, is competing in the Distinguished Young Women State Competition in Meridian. The event began Thursday and concludes Saturday.

Distinguished Young Women is the oldest and largest scholarship program for high school girls. Last year, more than $1 billion in cash tuition and college-granted scholarships were available nationally.

“It’s been really good,” said Tucker, who represents Lafayette County. “I’m having a lot of fun here.”

Truly a distinguished young woman already, Tucker has plenty of leadership experience as Student Body secretary, Student Ambassador, Peer Health Educator and member of the Oxford-Lafayette Junior Leadership program just to name a few.

In addition, Tucker stays busy with extracurricular activities which include Diamond Girl for OHS Baseball team, newspaper staff member for the Charger, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Junior Auxiliary Crown Club, the Key Club and Students for Alzheimer’s.

Tucker has taken her leadership experience and channeled it into the competition.

“Because I’m so involved in my community, I love giving back to my school and my peers and stay active and involved when I can,” she said. “This has definitely been a new challenge for me, but what’s so great about the program is that you’re surrounded by all these different girls who are just amazing.”

Since its creation in 1958, over 700,000 young ladies have participated in competitions spanning the United States.

“It’s definitely been a challenge to get here but I’m getting to use my confidence on stage and work on being my best self,” Tucker said.

Ellie Tucker’s mother Leigh Tucker is happy that the competition is getting her daughter out of her comfort zone and is presenting a challenge.

“I don’t know if she ever would’ve been pushed to do things like this before,” said her mother. “I’ve loved watching her go through all the motions with it like answering interview questions and going through fitness training. She really had to hustle working with a voice coach for this level of competition.”

Participants will compete in the following categories: Interview (25%), Scholastics (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%), and Self-Expression (15%). Each state hosts a state program in which the chosen representative advances to the national program, held in the program’s birthplace of Mobile, Alabama.

The young women competing are separated into two groups: Diamonds and Sapphires. Tucker is a part of the Sapphires and competed in the Fitness and Self-Expression sections on Thursday.

On Friday, Tucker and the rest of her group will participate in the talent portion and she will sing 85 seconds of one of her favorite songs, “Over the Rainbow.”

“I grew up watching the original Wizard of Oz and so that song holds a special place in my heart,” Tucker said. “It’s a really beautiful song and I think it captures my range. I’ve been singing since I was a little girl and I love to sing in front of an audience, so I’m really looking forward to my performance.”

Tucker feels excited about the rest of the competition and is optimistic about what lays ahead of her.

“I’m going to walk away with an amazing, new group of friends and also so much gained confidence from (competing) to the best of my ability and giving everything that I’ve got,” she said.

Distinguished Young Women, formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national scholarship program that inspires high school girls to develop their full, individual potential through a fun, transformative experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments. Distinguished Young Women strives to give young women the opportunity to further their education and prepare for a successful future.

Notes of encouragement can be sent via email to 21ellietucker@msjrmiss.com.

More News

Matt Corral is at peace with himself entering season

Tucker represents Lafayette in state DYW contest

Baptist hospital implements new residency program

Downer celebrates 100 years of ‘so many blessings’

Events

Tucker represents Lafayette in state DYW contest

Business

Baptist hospital implements new residency program

News

Downer celebrates 100 years of ‘so many blessings’

News

Lafayette County seeing new surge of COVID-19 cases

DEVELOPING NEWS

Apartment residents worry after utility cutoff, bankruptcy rumors

Crime

Oxford Police Department warn of card skimmers at gas pumps

Crime

Oxford man arrested for allegedly touching a child for lustful purproses

News

Oxford Animal Resource Center reaching capacity for dogs

Crime

Oxford man arrested for malicious mischief

Lafayette County

LCFD chief: More staff needed to serve county

Business

Barragan bringing “joy” to Oxford with latest business venture

Education

Oxford School District students to receive free meals during 2021-22 school year

Crime

Oxford man arrested for aggravated assault

Crime

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department make 19 arrests for various charges

Lafayette County

Labor shortage strings up catfish supplies

Lafayette County

We’re seeking the LOU’s top 20 Under 40

Events

Future Ole Miss student crowned Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer

Crime

Thaxton woman arrested for Commercial Burglary, Aggravated Assault

Crime

Blue Mountain man arrested for Grand Larceny

News

City puts its proposed ride-share ordinance on hold

Lafayette County

Oxford woman dies in two-vehicle wreck on Highway 6

DEVELOPING NEWS

[UPDATE] Power is restored on Molly Barr Road

Lafayette County

Punkin Water Association ordered to find a solution by next month

Business

El Charro returns to Oxford in style