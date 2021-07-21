expand
Ad Spot

July 23, 2021

Oxford Police Department warn of card skimmers at gas pumps

By Jake Thompson

Published 4:54 pm Wednesday, July 21, 2021

The Oxford Police Department put out a warning to the public on Wednesday regarding card skimmers after one was recently discovered in a gas pump.

Card skimmers, which are devices installed inside card readers at ATMs and gas pumps that ‘skims’ information about a person’s credit or debit card, have been discovered in pumps at several local gas stations around Oxford in recent years.

According to the OPD, when asked by the EAGLE, the skimmer was found by a pump maintenance worker that was servicing the pump. The gas station then called OPD on Friday to report the skimmer.

When the skimmer was installed into the pump’s card reader is currently being determined by OPD.

“We’d like to put this information out so that our citizens can be aware and prepared,” Read a statement from OPD. “If you ever see something suspicious, such as a seal on the pump being broken, contact OPD and we will get an officer to come check on it.”

No other information was provided by OPD due to it being an ongoing investigation. This is a developing story.

 

More News

JUMP SAM JUMP: How a life-altering decision allowed Sam Kendricks to conquer the world

Corral, Ealy voted First Team Preseason All-SEC; Ole Miss predicted to finish fourth in West

Lafayette County seeing new surge of COVID-19 cases

Apartment residents worry after utility cutoff, bankruptcy rumors

News

Lafayette County seeing new surge of COVID-19 cases

DEVELOPING NEWS

Apartment residents worry after utility cutoff, bankruptcy rumors

Crime

Oxford Police Department warn of card skimmers at gas pumps

Crime

Oxford man arrested for allegedly touching a child for lustful purproses

News

Oxford Animal Resource Center reaching capacity for dogs

Crime

Oxford man arrested for malicious mischief

Lafayette County

LCFD chief: More staff needed to serve county

Business

Barragan bringing “joy” to Oxford with latest business venture

Education

Oxford School District students to receive free meals during 2021-22 school year

Crime

Oxford man arrested for aggravated assault

Crime

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department make 19 arrests for various charges

Lafayette County

Labor shortage strings up catfish supplies

Lafayette County

We’re seeking the LOU’s top 20 Under 40

Events

Future Ole Miss student crowned Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer

Crime

Thaxton woman arrested for Commercial Burglary, Aggravated Assault

Crime

Blue Mountain man arrested for Grand Larceny

News

City puts its proposed ride-share ordinance on hold

Lafayette County

Oxford woman dies in two-vehicle wreck on Highway 6

DEVELOPING NEWS

[UPDATE] Power is restored on Molly Barr Road

Lafayette County

Punkin Water Association ordered to find a solution by next month

Business

El Charro returns to Oxford in style

Education

Oxford School District discusses 2021-22 Return to Learn plan

Crime

Lafayette County Crime Stoppers offering reward for information about auto burglaries

Crime

Tupelo woman arrested for shoplifting