expand
Ad Spot

July 23, 2021

Apartment residents worry after utility cutoff, bankruptcy rumors

By Maya Martin

Published 5:03 pm Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Residents of Taylor Bend apartment complex say they want answers from the owners after water and Internet services were disconnected throughout the complex Tuesday and Wednesday.

Residents in Buildings 4 and 6 awoke Tuesday to find water service had been disconnected and later that afternoon they lost Internet service. On Wednesday, water service was discontinued to the remaining 60 units, residents said. 

Water service, which is provided by Oxford Utilities, was restored later Wednesday, despite the account holder being in delinquent status, said Rob Neely, general manager of Oxford Utilities.

“The apartments were disconnected (Wednesday) morning, but we found out the (apartments) have possibly been sold and we turned the water back on until we can figure out the new owner and can work with them on billing,” he said.

Frank Hitt said he and fellow residents have received no warning or communication from property owners Nelson Partners Student Housing or from on-site managers. Residents are also concerned that the owners may have filed for bankruptcy and plan to sell the 80-unit complex, he said.

An employee of the complex who asked not to be identified confirmed that the services had been disconnected. 

“I’ve been dodging questions because [the residents] are upset and I have no answers to what is going on,” the employee said. “I’m kind of lost right now.”

The complex consists of 80 units. The lease period for residents ends July 31, 2021, and many who renewed their leases are wondering if they will be left without housing.

“The thing is that I’m in school and half the kids that’s out here are in school, and now we don’t have anywhere to go,” said Trinity White, a resident of Taylor Bend and student at the University of Mississippi.

Hitt expressed his discontent with the management of the property and the lack of funds put into upkeep, alluding to financial concerns about the company.

“The complex has been run horribly,” he said. “They don’t have money to cut the grass and they owe every vendor they’ve ever used money over the past couple years. It’s ridiculous – the pool looks like the Loch Ness monster could come out of it.”

A representative of Nelson Partners Student Housing was contacted and gave no comment. The Eagle was not able to speak with representatives of MaxxSouth Broadband on Wednesday afternoon. We will continue to update this story throughout the week.

(Photo credit: Frank Hitt)

More News

JUMP SAM JUMP: How a life-altering decision allowed Sam Kendricks to conquer the world

Corral, Ealy voted First Team Preseason All-SEC; Ole Miss predicted to finish fourth in West

Lafayette County seeing new surge of COVID-19 cases

Apartment residents worry after utility cutoff, bankruptcy rumors

News

Lafayette County seeing new surge of COVID-19 cases

DEVELOPING NEWS

Apartment residents worry after utility cutoff, bankruptcy rumors

Crime

Oxford Police Department warn of card skimmers at gas pumps

Crime

Oxford man arrested for allegedly touching a child for lustful purproses

News

Oxford Animal Resource Center reaching capacity for dogs

Crime

Oxford man arrested for malicious mischief

Lafayette County

LCFD chief: More staff needed to serve county

Business

Barragan bringing “joy” to Oxford with latest business venture

Education

Oxford School District students to receive free meals during 2021-22 school year

Crime

Oxford man arrested for aggravated assault

Crime

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department make 19 arrests for various charges

Lafayette County

Labor shortage strings up catfish supplies

Lafayette County

We’re seeking the LOU’s top 20 Under 40

Events

Future Ole Miss student crowned Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer

Crime

Thaxton woman arrested for Commercial Burglary, Aggravated Assault

Crime

Blue Mountain man arrested for Grand Larceny

News

City puts its proposed ride-share ordinance on hold

Lafayette County

Oxford woman dies in two-vehicle wreck on Highway 6

DEVELOPING NEWS

[UPDATE] Power is restored on Molly Barr Road

Lafayette County

Punkin Water Association ordered to find a solution by next month

Business

El Charro returns to Oxford in style

Education

Oxford School District discusses 2021-22 Return to Learn plan

Crime

Lafayette County Crime Stoppers offering reward for information about auto burglaries

Crime

Tupelo woman arrested for shoplifting