Apartment residents worry after utility cutoff, bankruptcy rumors

Residents of Taylor Bend apartment complex say they want answers from the owners after water and Internet services were disconnected throughout the complex Tuesday and Wednesday.

Residents in Buildings 4 and 6 awoke Tuesday to find water service had been disconnected and later that afternoon they lost Internet service. On Wednesday, water service was discontinued to the remaining 60 units, residents said.

Water service, which is provided by Oxford Utilities, was restored later Wednesday, despite the account holder being in delinquent status, said Rob Neely, general manager of Oxford Utilities.

“The apartments were disconnected (Wednesday) morning, but we found out the (apartments) have possibly been sold and we turned the water back on until we can figure out the new owner and can work with them on billing,” he said.

Frank Hitt said he and fellow residents have received no warning or communication from property owners Nelson Partners Student Housing or from on-site managers. Residents are also concerned that the owners may have filed for bankruptcy and plan to sell the 80-unit complex, he said.

An employee of the complex who asked not to be identified confirmed that the services had been disconnected.

“I’ve been dodging questions because [the residents] are upset and I have no answers to what is going on,” the employee said. “I’m kind of lost right now.”

The complex consists of 80 units. The lease period for residents ends July 31, 2021, and many who renewed their leases are wondering if they will be left without housing.

“The thing is that I’m in school and half the kids that’s out here are in school, and now we don’t have anywhere to go,” said Trinity White, a resident of Taylor Bend and student at the University of Mississippi.

Hitt expressed his discontent with the management of the property and the lack of funds put into upkeep, alluding to financial concerns about the company.

“The complex has been run horribly,” he said. “They don’t have money to cut the grass and they owe every vendor they’ve ever used money over the past couple years. It’s ridiculous – the pool looks like the Loch Ness monster could come out of it.”

A representative of Nelson Partners Student Housing was contacted and gave no comment. The Eagle was not able to speak with representatives of MaxxSouth Broadband on Wednesday afternoon. We will continue to update this story throughout the week.

(Photo credit: Frank Hitt)