LCFD chief: More staff needed to serve county

Lafayette County Fire Department Chief Wes Anderson says the LCFD needs to hire 12 additional part-time firefighters, rebuild the College Hill fire station and replace two outdated vehicles in order to serve county residents.

That’s why the department requested a more than 300 percent increase in its FYE22 budget.

The department, which services all areas outside Oxford City Limits, responded to 1,527 calls between Oct. 1, 2020, and July 9, 2021, Anderson said. Those calls included fires, technical rescues and medical responses.

In reviewing the proposed budget with the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors last week, Anderson said the growth of the community and the LCFD’s increasingly active role in medical response is evident in the ever-increasing call totals. He asked for funding to hire 12 part-time firefighters to relieve some of the pressure on current employees and volunteers.

“I think it’s a must-have for the operation of our department,” said Anderson.

LCFD currently is staffed by 25 part-time employees, 175 volunteers, one full-time fleet and a facility manager.

The 2021-2022 proposed budget is $720,600, which includes the 12 additional firefighters and a pay increase and time off for LCFD staff. The 2020-2021 budget was $195,000

Anderson said with the additional staff, four firefighters could be scheduled each day: two at Station 10 (Central) located on County Road 1032 and two at Station 9 (Taylor) located on Cutoff Road in Taylor. There are currently part-time employees placed at both stations.

These two locations are prioritized because Station 10 is LCFD’s most central location and Station 9 serves a municipality.

Of the total 15 stations manned by the LCFD, Anderson said one needs to be renovated or replaced in the upcoming year: Station 4 in College Hill.

“It’s an aging building,” said Anelderson. “To keep up with infrastructure needs, we want to replace it with a new building at a different location.”

There is no cost projection for the new fire station as of yet.

In addition to the need for more personnel, Anderson said the department must replace two non-front line trucks which were recently checked by the MIssissippi State Rating Bureau: a 1992 tanker located at Station 1 (Harmontown) and a 1988 tanker located at Station 12 (Philadelphia). Both stations have a Class 9 MSRB rating.

Anderson said the firetrucks can pump water efficiently enough for on-the-scene issues but they are not able to pass the MSRB’s tests, which in turn affects ratings for homeowners insurance.

Due to age and constant equipment upgrades, Anderson requested to start a truck-replacement policy so the LCFD can have more reliable vehicles. The 2021-2022 vehicle budget increased to $400,000 from 2020-2021’s $255,000.