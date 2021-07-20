expand
Ad Spot

July 20, 2021

University of Georgia quarterback JT Daniels speaks to the media during the 2021 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on Tuesday at the Wynfrey Hotel,Hoover,Alabama. (Jimmie Mitchell/SEC)

JT Daniels talks relationship with Matt Corral: “He can rip it”

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:52 am Tuesday, July 20, 2021

HOOVER, Ala. — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is no stranger to Ole Miss signal caller Matt Corral and spoke highly of his contemporary on Tuesday.

During his appearance at the Southeastern Conference Media Days, Daniels spoke about the crop of talented Southern California players, including Corral.

Entering the 2021 season both Daniels and Corral are at the top of the many lists as the best quarterbacks in the SEC, if not the nation. That conversation is expected to continue throughout the season as the two have high expectations for themselves and and their teams.

Daniels first met Corral when he was still in grade school when they two did an FBU camp together. Since then, the two have had a close relation ship, which has grown over the years. The Georgia signal caller’s respect for Corral’s talent was evident when asked about him on Tuesday.

“I remember in seventh grade I did a camp, and I came there and thought I was going to be by far the strongest, biggest arm,” Daniels said. “I had a good arm when I was a seventh grader, and that dude Matt rips it, like as a seventh grader. I thought he was a high schooler.”

In 2020, Corral was the seventh best quarterback in the nation with 3,337 passing yards, which was also good enough for third best in the SEC. With Mac Jones and Kyle Trask now in the NFL, Corral is the top returning SEC quarterback in terms of production. Corral was also seventh best in the country with 29 passing touchdowns and third best in the SEC behind Trask and Jones once again.

Daniels played only four games in 2020, finishing with 1,231 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns. With Jones and Trask now out of the SEC, Daniels and Corral are expected to battle for the top spot in the conference in 2021.

“He’s just always had a cannon,” Daniels continued on Corral. “We became buddies instantly. Honestly, we’ve become good friends since then. We still talk, Manning (Passing Academy) last year, we hang out whenever we’re around each other. It’s just a good relationship.”

Corral is set to speak during the afternoon session on Tuesday to conclude day two of Media Days.

More News

LCFD chief: More staff needed to serve county

Barragan bringing “joy” to Oxford with latest business venture

Storck set to take over Lafayette volleyball

JT Daniels talks relationship with Matt Corral: “He can rip it”

Lafayette County

LCFD chief: More staff needed to serve county

Business

Barragan bringing “joy” to Oxford with latest business venture

Education

Oxford School District students to receive free meals during 2021-22 school year

Crime

Oxford man arrested for aggravated assault

Crime

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department make 19 arrests for various charges

Lafayette County

Labor shortage strings up catfish supplies

Lafayette County

We’re seeking the LOU’s top 20 Under 40

Events

Future Ole Miss student crowned Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer

Crime

Thaxton woman arrested for Commercial Burglary, Aggravated Assault

Crime

Blue Mountain man arrested for Grand Larceny

News

City puts its proposed ride-share ordinance on hold

Lafayette County

Oxford woman dies in two-vehicle wreck on Highway 6

DEVELOPING NEWS

[UPDATE] Power is restored on Molly Barr Road

Lafayette County

Punkin Water Association ordered to find a solution by next month

Business

El Charro returns to Oxford in style

Education

Oxford School District discusses 2021-22 Return to Learn plan

Crime

Lafayette County Crime Stoppers offering reward for information about auto burglaries

Crime

Tupelo woman arrested for shoplifting

Lafayette County

Grant helps CASA expand volunteer base

Events

Faulkner conference returns, focuses on ‘Mississippi Confluence’

Crime

Brandon man arrested for string of auto burglaries

Lafayette County

Oxford Utilities set to install 24/7 payment kiosk

Lafayette County

MDOT to temporarily close one entrance to County Road 401

Lafayette County

Commissioner to hold Punkin Water hearing today