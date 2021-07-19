expand
July 20, 2021

Oxford School District students to receive free meals during 2021-22 school year

By Jake Thompson

Published 4:42 pm Monday, July 19, 2021

After allowing free meals for students last school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all students of the Oxford School District will receive free meals this year.

The district made the announcement on Monday, stating the USDA approved the extended for all students and no required qualifications are needed.

“Families continue to face strain, hunger, and hardship as a result of the pandemic,” said OSD director of child nutrition, Dan Westmoreland. “The USDA provided this waiver to allow our schools to reach more kids with the food they need. It’s one less thing that parents have to think about. They know their child will receive two nutritional meals and a snack every day at their school.”

While the meals will be free, OSD parents are still asked to fill out the Free & Reduced Lunch application. The application is still required for technology fee waivers in the district, federal funding, fee waivers for college entrance exams and college applications.

The application can be found at the Oxford School District website.

