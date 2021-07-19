expand
Ad Spot

July 20, 2021

Oxford man arrested for aggravated assault

By Jake Thompson

Published 4:16 pm Monday, July 19, 2021

An Oxford man is facing a felony charge following an incident that led to another person suffering injuries.

On July 18, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to the 200 block of County Road 101 for a reported disturbance. Once the officers arrived, they found a male victum suffering from non-life threatening. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Alvis McJunkins, 37, for Felony Aggravated Assault, according to OPD. McJunkins was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and issued a bond of $10,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge.

More News

Greg Sankey: Forfeited games could come into play due to COVID-19 disruptions

Oxford School District students to receive free meals during 2021-22 school year

Oxford man arrested for aggravated assault

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department make 19 arrests for various charges

Education

Oxford School District students to receive free meals during 2021-22 school year

Crime

Oxford man arrested for aggravated assault

Crime

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department make 19 arrests for various charges

Lafayette County

Labor shortage strings up catfish supplies

Lafayette County

We’re seeking the LOU’s top 20 Under 40

Events

Future Ole Miss student crowned Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer

Crime

Thaxton woman arrested for Commercial Burglary, Aggravated Assault

Crime

Blue Mountain man arrested for Grand Larceny

News

City puts its proposed ride-share ordinance on hold

Lafayette County

Oxford woman dies in two-vehicle wreck on Highway 6

DEVELOPING NEWS

[UPDATE] Power is restored on Molly Barr Road

Lafayette County

Punkin Water Association ordered to find a solution by next month

Business

El Charro returns to Oxford in style

Education

Oxford School District discusses 2021-22 Return to Learn plan

Crime

Lafayette County Crime Stoppers offering reward for information about auto burglaries

Crime

Tupelo woman arrested for shoplifting

Lafayette County

Grant helps CASA expand volunteer base

Events

Faulkner conference returns, focuses on ‘Mississippi Confluence’

Crime

Brandon man arrested for string of auto burglaries

Lafayette County

Oxford Utilities set to install 24/7 payment kiosk

Lafayette County

MDOT to temporarily close one entrance to County Road 401

Lafayette County

Commissioner to hold Punkin Water hearing today

Lafayette County

Gentry tapped for state board of nursing

Lafayette County

Baptist receives Hero award for pandemic efforts