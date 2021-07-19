expand
Ad Spot

July 20, 2021

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Department made 19 arrests last week on various felony charges. (Courtesy of the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department)

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department make 19 arrests for various charges

By Staff Report

Published 4:03 pm Monday, July 19, 2021

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s department with the help of other local law enforcement, made 19 arrests last week for various charges.

Over the course of several days last week, the sheriff’s department served felony arrest warrants and search warrants with the assistance of the Oxford Police Department, University Police Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit.

While serving these warrants, deputies and officers seized approximately 40 grams of alleged methamphetamine, 63 dosage units of alleged morphine, seven alleged fentanyl patches, 42 dosage units of alleged Percocet/fentanyl, 19 grams of alleged crack cocaine, two guns, $5,583 of currency and one vehicle.

The following are the 19 people who were arrested and their charges:

  • Robert Jones — sale of schedule II controlled substance (crack cocaine) and possession of schedule II controlled substance with intent (crack cocaine)
  • Ricky Keisling — sale of scheduled II controlled substance (meth)
  • Dakota Forrester — sale of scheduled II controlled substance (meth)
  • Kimberly Pritchard — sale of schedule II controlled substance (meth)
  • Tashan Keller — sale of schedule II controlled substance (ecstasy)
  • Devontrell Rimmer — sale of schedule II controlled substance (ecstasy)
  • Victoria Churchill — sale of schedule II controlled substance (meth)
  • Teresa Grant — possession of schedule II controlled substance (meth)
  • Dana Churchill — out-of-jurisdiction warrant
  • Marvin Ellis — sale of counterfeit substance and possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute
  • Joseph Woodard — false pretense
  • Waymon Montgomery — sale of schedule II controlled substance (meth), three counts
  • Kendrick Smith — aggravated assault and aggravated domestic assault
  • Joseph Rhines — sale of schedule II controlled substance (meth), two counts
  • Shilo Woodard  — sale of schedule II controlled substance (ecstasy)
  • Patricia Montgomery — possession of controlled substance (ecstasy)
  • Robert Dean — touching a child for lustful purpose
  • Taylor Joseph Moore — sale of a controlled substance (cocaine), two counts
  • Martevous Thompson — sale of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sale (Percocet and fentanyl)

More News

Greg Sankey: Forfeited games could come into play due to COVID-19 disruptions

Oxford School District students to receive free meals during 2021-22 school year

Oxford man arrested for aggravated assault

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department make 19 arrests for various charges

Education

Oxford School District students to receive free meals during 2021-22 school year

Crime

Oxford man arrested for aggravated assault

Crime

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department make 19 arrests for various charges

Lafayette County

Labor shortage strings up catfish supplies

Lafayette County

We’re seeking the LOU’s top 20 Under 40

Events

Future Ole Miss student crowned Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer

Crime

Thaxton woman arrested for Commercial Burglary, Aggravated Assault

Crime

Blue Mountain man arrested for Grand Larceny

News

City puts its proposed ride-share ordinance on hold

Lafayette County

Oxford woman dies in two-vehicle wreck on Highway 6

DEVELOPING NEWS

[UPDATE] Power is restored on Molly Barr Road

Lafayette County

Punkin Water Association ordered to find a solution by next month

Business

El Charro returns to Oxford in style

Education

Oxford School District discusses 2021-22 Return to Learn plan

Crime

Lafayette County Crime Stoppers offering reward for information about auto burglaries

Crime

Tupelo woman arrested for shoplifting

Lafayette County

Grant helps CASA expand volunteer base

Events

Faulkner conference returns, focuses on ‘Mississippi Confluence’

Crime

Brandon man arrested for string of auto burglaries

Lafayette County

Oxford Utilities set to install 24/7 payment kiosk

Lafayette County

MDOT to temporarily close one entrance to County Road 401

Lafayette County

Commissioner to hold Punkin Water hearing today

Lafayette County

Gentry tapped for state board of nursing

Lafayette County

Baptist receives Hero award for pandemic efforts