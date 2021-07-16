expand
Ad Spot

July 17, 2021

We’re seeking the LOU’s top 20 Under 40

By Staff Report

Published 4:24 pm Friday, July 16, 2021

Oxford Magazine and The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce are partnering to recognize exceptional young leaders in the LOU community.

“We’re so excited to be launching our 20 Under 40 recognition program,” said Rebecca Alexander, publisher of Oxford Magazine and The Oxford Eagle.

“With this program, we want to shine a spotlight on some of the many talented, innovative young professionals in our community.”

Starting today, people throughout the LOU community can nominate individuals to be recognized in the 20 Under 40 special edition of Oxford Magazine publishing in September. 

“We have young leaders throughout all aspects of our community: business, education, volunteer programs, faith communities, government service and more,” Alexander said. “The Chamber’s Young Professionals Organization provides a networking and development opportunity for many of these individuals, and we want to take that focus a step further by highlighting some of the individuals each year in Oxford Magazine.”

Beginning today, readers throughout the LOU community are invited to nominate individuals for the 20 Under 40 recognition. “You can nominate once each day by going to oxfordeagle.com/contests,” Alexander said. “At the end of the voting, the top 20 nominees will be selected for feature in Oxford Magazine.”

A young professional is anyone in the LOU community who is 21-40 years old who is hard working, community minded, and is always looking to be the best versions of themselves. 

Nominations will remain open through July 31, and the top nominees will be selected as the inaugural group for the recognition.

“What makes this program unique is that the young leaders will be nominated and selected by you – our community,” Alexander said. “So remember you can nominate once a day, each day, through July 31, so make sure you vote daily to continue to show your support to the young people you believe deserve this honor.”

More News

We’re seeking the LOU’s top 20 Under 40

Future Ole Miss student crowned Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer

Thaxton woman arrested for Commercial Burglary, Aggravated Assault

Blue Mountain man arrested for Grand Larceny

Lafayette County

We’re seeking the LOU’s top 20 Under 40

Events

Future Ole Miss student crowned Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer

Crime

Thaxton woman arrested for Commercial Burglary, Aggravated Assault

Crime

Blue Mountain man arrested for Grand Larceny

News

City puts its proposed ride-share ordinance on hold

Lafayette County

Oxford woman dies in two-vehicle wreck on Highway 6

DEVELOPING NEWS

[UPDATE] Power is restored on Molly Barr Road

Lafayette County

Punkin Water Association ordered to find a solution by next month

Business

El Charro returns to Oxford in style

Education

Oxford School District discusses 2021-22 Return to Learn plan

Crime

Lafayette County Crime Stoppers offering reward for information about auto burglaries

Crime

Tupelo woman arrested for shoplifting

Lafayette County

Grant helps CASA expand volunteer base

Events

Faulkner conference returns, focuses on ‘Mississippi Confluence’

Crime

Brandon man arrested for string of auto burglaries

Lafayette County

Oxford Utilities set to install 24/7 payment kiosk

Lafayette County

MDOT to temporarily close one entrance to County Road 401

Lafayette County

Commissioner to hold Punkin Water hearing today

Lafayette County

Gentry tapped for state board of nursing

Lafayette County

Baptist receives Hero award for pandemic efforts

Events

Tibbehah County comes to Oxford for Atkins’ book launch

Events

Balach excited to be dancing ‘like the stars’

Events

Making safety fun: Fire Academy for Kids returns to Oxford

Lafayette County

City’s trust fund sees strong growth