Oxford woman dies in two-vehicle wreck on Highway 6

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the information of the driver of the Toyota Tocoma, who was misidentified by MHP.

A wreck involving two vehicles on Highway 6 turned fatal on Thursday.

At approximately 6:41 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 6 near County Road 405. A 2009 Toyota Tocoma driven by a minor was traveling east on Highway 6 when a 2002 Honda UEX was traveling north on CR 405 and entered into the path of the truck and crashed into it, according to MHP.

The driver of the Honda was a woman identified as Carman Garcia, 36 of Oxford. She received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by MHP.