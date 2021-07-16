Blue Mountain man arrested for Grand Larceny

A Blue Mountain man is facing multiple counts of Grand Larceny after allegedly stealing jewelry from two residences, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

On July 9, the sheriff’s department was notified of a stolen ladies ring from a residence in the Wellsgate Community. During the investigation, investigators identified the suspect as Steven Barkley Tisdale, 56. Tisdale worked for a cleaning service, according to the sheriff’s department, and stole the ring while working at the residence.

The investigators then received a second report of two additional rings that were stolen from an additional residence in the Wellsgate Community. Investigators were able to return one of the stolen rings to the owner.

On July 15, investigators with the sheriff’s department arrested Tisdale on two counts of Grand Larceny and was issued a $25,000 bond.

If anyone has any information regarding the stolen rings or other information regarding the case they are asked to contact the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department at 662-236-0210 or 662-236-6421.