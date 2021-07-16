expand
July 17, 2021

City of Oxford officials fix and repair downed power line on Molly Barr Road. (Photo: Rebecca Alexander | The Oxford Eagle)

[UPDATE] Power is restored on Molly Barr Road

By Staff Report

Published 6:44 am Friday, July 16, 2021

Hundreds of residents on Molly Barr Road are without power this morning after a traffic accident downed an electrical pole.

Oxford Police reported an accident involving an electrical pole early Friday morning and said the area would be closed to traffic while repairs were maid.

Officials are working to replace the pole and restore power as quickly as possible, but they did not offer a timeline.

We will continue to update this story throughout the morning.

UPDATE: Power was restored to Molly Barr as of 11:25 a.m.

According to Operations Superintendent Benjie Hanks, the circuits are back on and everything is in working order.

 

