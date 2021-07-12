expand
July 14, 2021

Construction continues on Highway 7 and the intersection of South Lamar in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (©Bruce Newman)

MDOT to temporarily close one entrance to County Road 401

By Jake Thompson

Published 4:59 pm Monday, July 12, 2021

Drivers will not be able to access the northern entrance to County Road 401 off Highway 7 South for an unknown amount of time starting later this week.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced on Monday they would be temporarily closing the northern entrance to CR 401, starting on Wednesday and did not give a specific time when it would be reopened.

The closure of the entrance is due to the ongoing intersection construction project at Highway and South Lamar Boulevard. During the closure, drivers will still be able to use the southern entrance onto CR 401 and there will be message boards along the the road to notify them of the closure.

MDOT Closes Yalobusha County Road

Also on Monday, MDOT announced a portion of Highway 330 between County Road 65 and Highway 7 west of Coffeeville will be closed immediately.

The closure will last until early September, according to MDOT, to allow for resurfacing of the road. Both lanes will be closed during this time.

