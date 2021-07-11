expand
Ad Spot

July 12, 2021

Ole Miss pitcher Gunnar Hoglund (17) pitches against Belmont at Oxford-University Stadium on Saturday, March 6, 2021. The Rebels won 4-3. (Billy Schuerman/Ole Miss Athletics)

Gunnar Hoglund drafted 19th overall by the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB Draft

By Jake Thompson

Published 8:41 pm Sunday, July 11, 2021

After choosing to come to Oxford in 2018 instead of the majors, Gunnar Hoglund does not have as difficult a choice to make three years later.

The Ole Miss pitcher was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays as the 19th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday. The pick comes with a slot value of $3.36 million.

Hoglund was heading towards becoming a top-10 pick and one of the top arms in this year’s draft before suffering a UCL tear in early May, ending his season. Mock draft boards and draft pundits had Hoglund as high as the No. 8 pick in some cases, but Hoglund managed to still secure a top-20 selection.

With Hoglund being selected on Sunday, it marks the seventh Rebel to be drafted in the first round and 200th player drafted in program history. Hoglund was drafted out of high school by the Pittsburgh Pirates as the 36th overall pick in the 2018 draft, but chose to come to Ole Miss.

The junior right-hander’s final appearance in a Rebel uniform came on May 7 at Texas A&M, where he suffered the season-ending injury. Prior to the injury, Hoglund finished with 96 strikeouts and an earned run average of 2.86.

Jobe drafted by Tigers

While the Rebels are saying goodbye to one of their top arms, they also said goodbye to a potential replacement for Hoglund in the weekend rotation. Top pitching prospect, and Rebel signee, Jackson Jobe was drafted by the Detrot Tigers as the No. 3 overall pick in Sunday’s first round.

Jobe, a right-hander out of Heritage Hall High School in Oklahoma, was the centerpiece of the Rebels incoming freshman class this fall, but now appears to be heading for the Tigers minor league system come August.

More News

Commissioner to hold Punkin Water hearing today

D1Baseball names Jacob Gonzalez Freshman of the Year

Gunnar Hoglund drafted 19th overall by the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB Draft

Kyle Long bringing his winning ways at East Central to Oxford’s softball program

Lafayette County

Commissioner to hold Punkin Water hearing today

Lafayette County

Gentry tapped for state board of nursing

Lafayette County

Baptist receives Hero award for pandemic efforts

Events

Tibbehah County comes to Oxford for Atkins’ book launch

Events

Balach excited to be dancing ‘like the stars’

Events

Making safety fun: Fire Academy for Kids returns to Oxford

Lafayette County

City’s trust fund sees strong growth

Crime

Jail Logs, June 24 – July 1

Crime

Jail Log July 2 – July 6

Lafayette County

Jail administrator proposes budget increase for new staff, repairs

Lafayette County

City seeks applicants to fill commission vacancies

Crime

Oxford men charged with child neglect

DEVELOPING NEWS

Free COVID-19 vaccines end today at Conference Center

Events

Magnolia Square Farmers’ Market to celebrate first responders

Lafayette County

Oxford Conference Center ends free vaccines Thursday

Lafayette County

Department of Transportation offers free rides to vaccination sites

Crime

Alcorn County trio arrested for commercial burglary

Crime

Batesville man arrested for motor vehicle theft

Events

Oxford celebrates Fourth of July with a bang

Education

University of Mississippi: Students not required to be vaccinated for fall semester

Events

Traffic patterns for 4th of July fireworks at Oxford High School announced

Elections

Inauguration 2021: Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill and Board of Aldermen sworn into office

News

Portion of Downtown Square parking area to be closed for Inauguration

Lafayette County

No cases of COVID-19 Delta strain reported in Lafayette County as cases rise in state