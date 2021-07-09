Jail Logs, June 24 – July 1
June 24-30, July 1-2
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.
June 24
Shawn Hollie, 58. Charge: Public drunkenness. The case will be heard in Municipal court.
Stephen Hodge, 27. Charge: Simple assault. The case will be heard in Circuit court.
Victor Curtic, 22. Charge: DUI, careless driving. The case will be heard in Municipal court.
Dillon Kennon, 21. Charge: DUI. The case will be heard in Municipal court.
Andrew Kisner, 29. Charge: SImple domestic assault. The case will be heard in Municipal court.
Martevus Thompson, 26. Charge: Sale of controlled substance. The case will be heard in Circuit court.
June 25
Renee Frain, 38. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Municipal court.
Jacob Noms, 26. Charge: DUI, driving with no headlights. The case will be heard in Municipal court.
Olivia Crump, 21. Charge: DUI, failure to yield. The case will be heard in Municipal court.
Geramy Drummers, 24. Charge: Hold DA. Court information not provided.
Francisco Lopez, 25. Charge: Serving city time. The case will be heard in Municipal court.
June 26
Trevor Sachario, 23. Charge: Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with no headlights, failure to yield for lights, driving the wrong way – one way. The case will be heard in Municipal court.
Clarente Alexander, 29. Charge: Petty larceny. The case will be heard in Municipal court.
Terry Bridges, 45. Charge: Contempt of court. The case will be heard in Municipal court.
Colin Kemp, 33. Charge: Commercial burglary. The case will be heard in Circuit court.
Michael Thomas, 30. Charge: Willful trespassing. The case will be heard in Municipal court.
Ashley Wells, 41. Family disturbance, public drunk. The case will be heard in Justice court.
Auburn Brooks, 30. Charge: Simple assault. The case will be heard in Muni
Hubbard Vinson, 71. Charge: Family disturbance. The case will be heard in Justice court.
June 27
Tonos Edward, 24. Charge: Ran a stop sign, DUI. The case will be heard in Municipal court.
Conor Prior, 29. Charge: Public drunk. The case will be heard in Municipal court.
Parker Neth, 25. Charge: Simple domestic assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.
Hunt Laborris, 30. Charge: DUI. The case will be heard in Municipal court.
June 28
Clarente Alexander, 29. Charge: Burglary. The case will be heard in Circuit court.
Keesha Austin, 44. Charge: Trespassing. The case will be heard in Municipal court.
Alyssa Canon, 24. Charge: DUI, driving with an expired driver’s license, driving with no headlights. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
June 29
Dylan Taylor, 25. Charge: DUI, driving with no headlights. The case will be heard in Municipal court.
Jason Estes, 27. Charge: Public drunk. The case will be heard in Municipal court.
Ryan Yourn, 38. Charge: Child neglect. The case will be heard in Circuit court.
John Finney, 22. Charge: Violation of protection order. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Cartea James, 29. Charge: MDOC hold. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Misty Oliphant, 33. Charge: Serve state time. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Stoney Crawford, 34. Charge: Contempt of warrant. This case will be heard in Justice court.
June 30
James Turner, 22. Charge: Public drunkenness – Hold communicare. This case will be heard in Justice court
April Carlton, 44. Charge: Simple domestic assault. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Robert Carlton, 52. Charge: Simple domestic assault. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Justin Hobson, 33. Charge: MDOC hold. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Kevin Angel, 52. Charge: Commercial burglary. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Jeffery Percell, 31. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Jarius Stokes, 21. Charge: Simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
July 1
Hubbard Vinson, 71. Charge: Abuse of 911. Court information not provided.
William Hentz, 28. Charge: Contempt of court. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Samantha Albritton, 34. Charge: Contempt of court. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Joseph Eaton, 45. Charge: Commercial burglary. Court information not provided.
Shannon Eaton, 42. Charge: Commercial burglary. Court information not provided.
Rhonda Killough, 60. Charge: Commercial burglary. Court information not provided.