Jail Logs, June 24 – July 1

June 24-30, July 1-2

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

June 24

Shawn Hollie, 58. Charge: Public drunkenness. The case will be heard in Municipal court.

Stephen Hodge, 27. Charge: Simple assault. The case will be heard in Circuit court.

Victor Curtic, 22. Charge: DUI, careless driving. The case will be heard in Municipal court.

Dillon Kennon, 21. Charge: DUI. The case will be heard in Municipal court.

Andrew Kisner, 29. Charge: SImple domestic assault. The case will be heard in Municipal court.

Martevus Thompson, 26. Charge: Sale of controlled substance. The case will be heard in Circuit court.

June 25

Renee Frain, 38. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jacob Noms, 26. Charge: DUI, driving with no headlights. The case will be heard in Municipal court.

Olivia Crump, 21. Charge: DUI, failure to yield. The case will be heard in Municipal court.

Geramy Drummers, 24. Charge: Hold DA. Court information not provided.

Francisco Lopez, 25. Charge: Serving city time. The case will be heard in Municipal court.

June 26

Trevor Sachario, 23. Charge: Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with no headlights, failure to yield for lights, driving the wrong way – one way. The case will be heard in Municipal court.

Clarente Alexander, 29. Charge: Petty larceny. The case will be heard in Municipal court.

Terry Bridges, 45. Charge: Contempt of court. The case will be heard in Municipal court.

Colin Kemp, 33. Charge: Commercial burglary. The case will be heard in Circuit court.

Michael Thomas, 30. Charge: Willful trespassing. The case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ashley Wells, 41. Family disturbance, public drunk. The case will be heard in Justice court.

Auburn Brooks, 30. Charge: Simple assault. The case will be heard in Muni

Hubbard Vinson, 71. Charge: Family disturbance. The case will be heard in Justice court.

June 27

Tonos Edward, 24. Charge: Ran a stop sign, DUI. The case will be heard in Municipal court.

Conor Prior, 29. Charge: Public drunk. The case will be heard in Municipal court.

Parker Neth, 25. Charge: Simple domestic assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Hunt Laborris, 30. Charge: DUI. The case will be heard in Municipal court.

June 28

Clarente Alexander, 29. Charge: Burglary. The case will be heard in Circuit court.

Keesha Austin, 44. Charge: Trespassing. The case will be heard in Municipal court.

Alyssa Canon, 24. Charge: DUI, driving with an expired driver’s license, driving with no headlights. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

June 29

Dylan Taylor, 25. Charge: DUI, driving with no headlights. The case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jason Estes, 27. Charge: Public drunk. The case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ryan Yourn, 38. Charge: Child neglect. The case will be heard in Circuit court.

John Finney, 22. Charge: Violation of protection order. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Cartea James, 29. Charge: MDOC hold. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Misty Oliphant, 33. Charge: Serve state time. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Stoney Crawford, 34. Charge: Contempt of warrant. This case will be heard in Justice court.

June 30

James Turner, 22. Charge: Public drunkenness – Hold communicare. This case will be heard in Justice court

April Carlton, 44. Charge: Simple domestic assault. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Robert Carlton, 52. Charge: Simple domestic assault. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Justin Hobson, 33. Charge: MDOC hold. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Kevin Angel, 52. Charge: Commercial burglary. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Jeffery Percell, 31. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Jarius Stokes, 21. Charge: Simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

July 1

Hubbard Vinson, 71. Charge: Abuse of 911. Court information not provided.

William Hentz, 28. Charge: Contempt of court. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Samantha Albritton, 34. Charge: Contempt of court. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Joseph Eaton, 45. Charge: Commercial burglary. Court information not provided.

Shannon Eaton, 42. Charge: Commercial burglary. Court information not provided.

Rhonda Killough, 60. Charge: Commercial burglary. Court information not provided.