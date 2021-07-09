Jail Log July 2 – July 6

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they have been charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

July 2

Derek Joslin, 36. Charge: Child neglect. The case will be heard in Circuit court.

July 3

Glen Older, 51. Charge: Public drunk. The case will be heard in Municipal court.

July 4

Francisco Lopez, 26. Charge: Serving time (Released: July 4 – Court order, time served)

Christopher Golden, 35. Charge: Motor vehicle theft – warrant, Hold OPD Inv. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Matthew Lovelace, 42. Charge: FTA warrant. This case will be heard in Justice court.

John Riddell, 20. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving, expired tag, no insurance, fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Marcus Burt, 44. Charge: DUI, Hold Metro. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Dericlc Archie, 41. Charge: DUI 1st, Speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Victor Martin, 30. Charge: DUI 2nd, Speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

July 5

Jeffery Landis, 31. Charge: DUI, Possession of a controlled substance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Dayna Yourn, 32. Charge: Child neglect. No mention of where the case will be heard.

Juanita Berry, 40. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Hubbard Vinson, 71. Charge: DUI 4th. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Michael Holmes, 50. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

William Kelly, 18. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Charquius Pegues, 21. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.