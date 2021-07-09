expand
Ad Spot

July 9, 2021

Cynthia Lynn Bagwell

By Staff Report

Published 2:10 pm Friday, July 9, 2021

Cynthia Lynn Bagwell, 64, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North MS in Oxford.

The memorial service will be Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Owen officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1:00 at the funeral home.

Cynthia was born on November 6, 1956, in Memphis, TN to the late Charles William Bagwell and surviving Jean Elizabeth Bagwell. She spent her early childhood in Memphis, TN before moving to Reidland, KY and was a graduate of Reidland High School. She moved to Oxford to attend the University of Mississippi where she earned her Masters degree in Audiology.

Her giving spirit led every choice in her life and paved a path to her career in Oxford as the Director of Diagnostic Services at North MS Regional Center. Her devotion and service to others led her to become a foster parent.

She raised numerous foster children in a loving and nurturing home, selflessly giving of herself to care for their needs. Cynthia was a staple of St. Andrews United Methodist Church and was thankful for the opportunity to continue worshipping online during the pandemic.

She enjoyed fishing and singing, was an accomplished, self taught pianist and an avid fan of her Ole Miss Rebels. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Ann Bagwell Cox.

In addition to her mother, Cynthia is survived by a son, Albert Bagwell of Oxford; a foster daughter, Selena Dardar; a sister, Tere Bagwell Johnston of Kuttawa, KY and a grandson, Mason Bagwell.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Cynthia’s memory may be made to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 6, Oxford, MS 38655.

More News

Gentry tapped for state board of nursing

Calvin “Jam-up” Mize

Cynthia Lynn Bagwell

Baptist receives Hero award for pandemic efforts

  • Sports

  • Friends2Follow

  • Crime

  • Business

  • Recent Posts

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Lifestyle

  • Education

Lafayette County

Gentry tapped for state board of nursing

Lafayette County

Baptist receives Hero award for pandemic efforts

Events

Tibbehah County comes to Oxford for Atkins’ book launch

Events

Balach excited to be dancing ‘like the stars’

Events

Making safety fun: Fire Academy for Kids returns to Oxford

Lafayette County

City’s trust fund sees strong growth

Crime

Jail Logs, June 24 – July 1

Crime

Jail Log July 2 – July 6

Lafayette County

Jail administrator proposes budget increase for new staff, repairs

Lafayette County

City seeks applicants to fill commission vacancies

Crime

Oxford men charged with child neglect

DEVELOPING NEWS

Free COVID-19 vaccines end today at Conference Center

Events

Magnolia Square Farmers’ Market to celebrate first responders

Lafayette County

Oxford Conference Center ends free vaccines Thursday

Lafayette County

Department of Transportation offers free rides to vaccination sites

Crime

Alcorn County trio arrested for commercial burglary

Crime

Batesville man arrested for motor vehicle theft

Events

Oxford celebrates Fourth of July with a bang

Education

University of Mississippi: Students not required to be vaccinated for fall semester

Events

Traffic patterns for 4th of July fireworks at Oxford High School announced

Elections

Inauguration 2021: Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill and Board of Aldermen sworn into office

News

Portion of Downtown Square parking area to be closed for Inauguration

Lafayette County

No cases of COVID-19 Delta strain reported in Lafayette County as cases rise in state

Business

Checkers officially returns to Oxford