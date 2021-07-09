expand
Ad Spot

July 9, 2021

Balach excited to be dancing ‘like the stars’

By Maya Martin

Published 1:19 pm Friday, July 9, 2021

Nancy Maria Balach will be dancing like the stars in August, and the University of Mississippi professor and Chair of the Music Department is “over the moon” about the opportunity.

Balach is one of the celebrity dancers for the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi’s Dance Like the Stars 2021. The annual competition raises money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi and this year’s goal is set at $210,000. 

Funds are raised through donations given in support of a chosen celebrity dancer.

Balach was introduced to Dance Like the Stars in 2019 through her support of former Ole Miss baseball pitcher and past celebrity dancer Brady Bramlett.

“I’m a big fan of Brady and we worked a lot together,” Balach said. “I went to the event and it was the most spectacular thing ever. Inside my head I said ‘Oh my god, I would love to do this.’

“I don’t know if it was Brady who put my name forward or how it came to be, but (the organizers) asked me if I wanted to be involved and I was over the moon. I love to dance, I obviously love music and the cause is just phenomenal.”

Balach has already participated in seven dance rehearsals as of Wednesday with her partner and professional ballroom dancer Andrew Davis. 

Balach said dancing is not as easy as it looks when you’re watching the Dancing with the Stars television show in the comfort of your own home, but it’s easier compared to other things.

“Dancing is the easy part,” Balach said. “The hard part is the fundraising.”

Last year at the 15th annual Dance Like the Stars, Oxford University United Methodist Church pastor Eddie Rester and his partner raised $46,438 and the contestants managed to raise a total of $259,569. 

In 2019, Bramlett and his partner won first place by raising a total of $18,261 and participants raised $224,740 altogether.

Balach plans to put together tables full of tennis moms from Ole Miss, family and friends. She said each full table equals $1000, which covers an entire year in the Boys & Girls Club program for one child.

Balach said she is excited to give to the community as much as Oxford and the state of Mississippi gave to her when she permanently moved here 22 years ago to start her career and when she started a family.

“I like to say I was planted in Mississippi and this place has nurtured me and helped me blossom,” Balach said. “The Boys & Girls Club is one of those organizations that does the same for the children. It gives them opportunities and skills so that no matter where they end up, they will get to bloom where they’re planted.”

Dance Like the Stars 2021 will be held at the BancorpSouth Arena on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $50.

“I invite anyone and everyone who is involved to reach out,” Balach said. “This is an investment and the best way to invest is in our children.”

More News

Gentry tapped for state board of nursing

Calvin “Jam-up” Mize

Cynthia Lynn Bagwell

Baptist receives Hero award for pandemic efforts

  • Sports

  • Friends2Follow

  • Crime

  • Business

  • Recent Posts

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Lifestyle

  • Education

Lafayette County

Gentry tapped for state board of nursing

Lafayette County

Baptist receives Hero award for pandemic efforts

Events

Tibbehah County comes to Oxford for Atkins’ book launch

Events

Balach excited to be dancing ‘like the stars’

Events

Making safety fun: Fire Academy for Kids returns to Oxford

Lafayette County

City’s trust fund sees strong growth

Crime

Jail Logs, June 24 – July 1

Crime

Jail Log July 2 – July 6

Lafayette County

Jail administrator proposes budget increase for new staff, repairs

Lafayette County

City seeks applicants to fill commission vacancies

Crime

Oxford men charged with child neglect

DEVELOPING NEWS

Free COVID-19 vaccines end today at Conference Center

Events

Magnolia Square Farmers’ Market to celebrate first responders

Lafayette County

Oxford Conference Center ends free vaccines Thursday

Lafayette County

Department of Transportation offers free rides to vaccination sites

Crime

Alcorn County trio arrested for commercial burglary

Crime

Batesville man arrested for motor vehicle theft

Events

Oxford celebrates Fourth of July with a bang

Education

University of Mississippi: Students not required to be vaccinated for fall semester

Events

Traffic patterns for 4th of July fireworks at Oxford High School announced

Elections

Inauguration 2021: Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill and Board of Aldermen sworn into office

News

Portion of Downtown Square parking area to be closed for Inauguration

Lafayette County

No cases of COVID-19 Delta strain reported in Lafayette County as cases rise in state

Business

Checkers officially returns to Oxford