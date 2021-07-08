Oxford men charged with child neglect

Two Oxford men have been charged with felony child neglect on separate cases.

Ryan Yourn, 36, had been taken into police custody June 29 after officers investigated a claim of child neglect. The test results about a child living in the home came back positive for illegal narcotics.

The judge has set the bond at $20,000.

Derek Joslin, 36, had been taken into custody into July 2 after officers began investigations into a child neglect claim. The tests showed that a child living in the home tested positive for illegal narcotics.

The judge issued a $20,000 bond.