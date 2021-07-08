Magnolia Square Farmers’ Market to celebrate first responders

The Water Valley Magnolia Farmers’ Market will honor first responders at its market day on Saturday.

The “Salute to First Responders” takes from place 8 a.m. to noon. Located on Main Street under huge magnolia trees, the market will have fire trucks, police cars and ambulance on hand for shoppers and families. Children will have the opportunity to take photos with the truckers and first responders, and free popcorn and cotton candy will be provided by the Yalobusha Sheriff’s Department.

Children can even take photos wearing a red firefighter’s hat.

There will be a special fundraiser for Captain Spring Crenshaw, which involves signing the hood of her police car.

Additionally, the Steve Franklin Memorial Car Show will showcase antique cars and trucks. It is encouraged to bring your own cars and trucks to the show – no entry fee.

The market-goers will be able to enjoy live musical performances by Joe Gurner, Jeff Calloway, Gail Herrera, and Ava Noe.

The Market is teaming up with the Water Valley Arts Council to have a kids “Creation Station” booth. This month features creating papier mache watermelons which will be displayed during the annual Watermelon Carnival.

For the chance to win a prize, visit the concierge desk for BINGO cards and participate and stop by The Simmons House Historic Venue and Inn to receive free zinnias.

The Magnolia Farmers’ Market will have over 50 vendors will showcase their produce, arts, and crafts.

Admission into the event is free.

“This month the market will expand into both parking lots behind City Hall. We look forward to seeing you this Saturday,” said Cinnamon Foster, Market Manager.