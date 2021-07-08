expand
Ad Spot

July 8, 2021

Magnolia Square Farmers’ Market to celebrate first responders

By Maya Martin

Published 8:10 am Thursday, July 8, 2021

The Water Valley Magnolia Farmers’ Market will honor first responders at its market day on Saturday.

The “Salute to First Responders” takes from place 8 a.m. to noon. Located on Main Street under huge magnolia trees, the market will have fire trucks, police cars and ambulance on hand for shoppers and families. Children will have the opportunity to take photos with the truckers and first responders, and   free popcorn and cotton candy will be provided by the Yalobusha Sheriff’s Department.

Children can even take photos wearing a red firefighter’s hat.

There will be a special fundraiser for Captain Spring Crenshaw, which involves signing the hood of her police car.

Additionally, the Steve Franklin Memorial Car Show will showcase antique cars and trucks. It is encouraged to bring your own cars and trucks to the show – no entry fee.

The market-goers will be able to enjoy live musical performances by Joe Gurner, Jeff Calloway, Gail Herrera, and Ava Noe.

The Market is teaming up with the Water Valley Arts Council to have a kids “Creation Station” booth. This month features creating papier mache watermelons which will be displayed during the annual Watermelon Carnival.

For the chance to win a prize, visit the concierge desk for BINGO cards and participate and stop by The Simmons House Historic Venue and Inn to receive free zinnias.

The Magnolia Farmers’ Market will have over 50 vendors will showcase their produce, arts, and crafts.

Admission into the event is free.

“This month the market will expand into both parking lots behind City Hall. We look forward to seeing you this Saturday,” said Cinnamon Foster, Market Manager.

More News

Free COVID-19 vaccines end today at Conference Center

Magnolia Square Farmers’ Market to celebrate first responders

Oxford Conference Center ends free vaccines Thursday

Department of Transportation offers free rides to vaccination sites

DEVELOPING NEWS

Free COVID-19 vaccines end today at Conference Center

Events

Magnolia Square Farmers’ Market to celebrate first responders

Lafayette County

Oxford Conference Center ends free vaccines Thursday

Lafayette County

Department of Transportation offers free rides to vaccination sites

Crime

Alcorn County trio arrested for commercial burglary

Crime

Batesville man arrested for motor vehicle theft

Events

Oxford celebrates Fourth of July with a bang

Education

University of Mississippi: Students not required to be vaccinated for fall semester

Events

Traffic patterns for 4th of July fireworks at Oxford High School announced

Elections

Inauguration 2021: Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill and Board of Aldermen sworn into office

News

Portion of Downtown Square parking area to be closed for Inauguration

Lafayette County

No cases of COVID-19 Delta strain reported in Lafayette County as cases rise in state

Business

Checkers officially returns to Oxford

Business

Fireworks sales booming, despite supply concerns

Education

Charlie Winnick named Oxford School District’s Employee of the Year

Business

Oxford liquor stores can apply for delivery permits starting July 1

News

Letter to Postmaster General leads to renovation of accessibility parking at post office

Business

City of Oxford collects over $1 million in sales tax revenue

Crime

June 21 Police Reports

News

Local country-blues musician back at Proud Larry’s

Events

Junteenth festival celebrates community, unity

Education

Oxford School District recognized by National Board’s Accomplished District Program

News

Saltillo hires new police chief, assistant chief

Crime

Oxford men charged for home burglary