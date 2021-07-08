expand
July 8, 2021

Free COVID-19 vaccines end today at Conference Center

By Maya Martin

Published 8:13 am Thursday, July 8, 2021

Today is the last day to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine from the Oxford Conference Center and National Guard Armory.

The conference center began administering vaccinations January 2021 as a drive thru location for healthcare an front-line workers.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Report, only 42% of Lafayette County’s total population is fully vaccinated: a total number of 938, 569 people. Statewide, only 31% of the total population is completely vaccinated: 1,920,483 people.

These numbers do not include those ineligible for the vaccine like children under the age of 12.

Mississippi is currently offering COVID-19 immunizations to any person age 12 and over. Any person has the ability to schedule their first dose Pfizer or Moderna appointment through University of Mississippi Medical Center of through the hotline, (877) 978-6453, or their website, covidvaccine.umc.edu.

If help to your local vaccination site is required, the Mississippi Department of Transportation is offering free transportation to state residents.

Parents or guardians of any child ages 12-17 can use the same website or hotline for their child.

In addition, the Mississippi Department of Transportation is offering free transportation to local COVID-19 vaccination sites to state residents.

It is highly recommended that you receive the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna from the same location of the first dose. The second dose of Pfizer needs to be administered 21 days after the first and the second dose of Moderna, 28 days after.

For more information on COVID-19 and where you can receive your vaccine, visit University of Mississippi’s website http://coronavirus.olemiss.edu/vaccination/ or the Center for Disease Control’s website http://vaccines.gov.

 

 

