expand
Ad Spot

July 8, 2021

Sam Kendricks, left, and Shelby McEwen, right, will be honored by the City of Oxford with an Olympic send off parade on July 16. Kendricks is competing in his second Olympic games while McEwen is making his Olympic debut with Team USA later this month in Tokyo. (photos by Jay Bendlin Photo/TracktownUSA and Paul Merca/Tracktown USA)

City to hold Olympic send-off parade for Oxford’s Sam Kendricks and Shelby McEwen

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:59 am Wednesday, July 7, 2021

The City of Oxford is planning to send its two Olympians off to Tokyo in style.

During its meeting on Tuesday, the Board of Aldermen approved a request to hold an Olympic send-off parade around the portions of the Downtown Square area, North Lamar Boulevard and 14th Street for Sam Kendricks and Shelby McEwen. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. on July 16.

For the first time in history, Oxford High School has two former Charger athletes competing in the Olympics. This marks Kendricks second consecutive Olympic summer games, earning the bronze medal in the men’s pole vault competition during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janiero. Kendricks has the opportunity to be the first American athlete to win an medal in back-to-back Olympics in the men’s pole vault since 1972.

For McEwen, it marks the first Olympic games for him after finishing second in the men’s high jump competition at last month’s US Olympic trials in Eugene, Ore.

“We’re going to encourage people to line North Lamar and around the Square with flags and make posters,” said Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill.

The Oxford High School and Lafayette High School’s band, cheerleaders, dance teams and JROTC have been invited by Mayor Robyn Tannehill to participate in the parade.

The City is going to use #JumpOxfordJump to commemorate and celebrate both Kendricks and McEwen competing in the Olympics.

The Tokyo Summer games begin later this month with Kendricks and McEwen starting their competitions on July 29 and 30, respectively. The qualifying rounds of the men’s high jump begin on July 29 at 7 p.m. CT with the finals taking place on Aug. 1 at 5 a.m. CT. The men’s pole vault qualifying rounds begin on July 30 at 7 p.m. CT and the finals will be held on Aug. 3 at 5 a.m. CT.

More News

Free COVID-19 vaccines end today at Conference Center

Magnolia Square Farmers’ Market to celebrate first responders

Oxford Conference Center ends free vaccines Thursday

Department of Transportation offers free rides to vaccination sites

DEVELOPING NEWS

Free COVID-19 vaccines end today at Conference Center

Events

Magnolia Square Farmers’ Market to celebrate first responders

Lafayette County

Oxford Conference Center ends free vaccines Thursday

Lafayette County

Department of Transportation offers free rides to vaccination sites

Crime

Alcorn County trio arrested for commercial burglary

Crime

Batesville man arrested for motor vehicle theft

Events

Oxford celebrates Fourth of July with a bang

Education

University of Mississippi: Students not required to be vaccinated for fall semester

Events

Traffic patterns for 4th of July fireworks at Oxford High School announced

Elections

Inauguration 2021: Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill and Board of Aldermen sworn into office

News

Portion of Downtown Square parking area to be closed for Inauguration

Lafayette County

No cases of COVID-19 Delta strain reported in Lafayette County as cases rise in state

Business

Checkers officially returns to Oxford

Business

Fireworks sales booming, despite supply concerns

Education

Charlie Winnick named Oxford School District’s Employee of the Year

Business

Oxford liquor stores can apply for delivery permits starting July 1

News

Letter to Postmaster General leads to renovation of accessibility parking at post office

Business

City of Oxford collects over $1 million in sales tax revenue

Crime

June 21 Police Reports

News

Local country-blues musician back at Proud Larry’s

Events

Junteenth festival celebrates community, unity

Education

Oxford School District recognized by National Board’s Accomplished District Program

News

Saltillo hires new police chief, assistant chief

Crime

Oxford men charged for home burglary