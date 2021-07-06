expand
Ad Spot

July 6, 2021

Rhonda Killoug, left, Shannon Eaton, center, and Joseph Eaton, right, were arrested and charged for their alleged involvment in multiple burglaries at storage faciilities in Oxford. (Oxford Police Department)

Alcorn County trio arrested for commercial burglary

By Jake Thompson

Published 4:13 pm Tuesday, July 6, 2021

On June 30, officers responded to multiple stare burglaries within the city.

Through the investigation, the Oxford Police Department identified Rhonda Killough, 60; Shannon Eaton, 42, and Joseph Eaton, 45, all from Alcorn County, as suspects. All three were arrested and charged with Commercial Burglary for their alleged involvement.

Some of the property was recovered and all individuals were taken back to Lafayette County. All three had a bond of $1,500 issued.

More News

Alcorn County trio arrested for commercial burglary

Batesville man arrested for motor vehicle theft

Oxford celebrates Fourth of July with a bang

Area football teams “not taking for granted” spring and summer practices

Crime

Alcorn County trio arrested for commercial burglary

Crime

Batesville man arrested for motor vehicle theft

Events

Oxford celebrates Fourth of July with a bang

Education

University of Mississippi: Students not required to be vaccinated for fall semester

Events

Traffic patterns for 4th of July fireworks at Oxford High School announced

Elections

Inauguration 2021: Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill and Board of Aldermen sworn into office

News

Portion of Downtown Square parking area to be closed for Inauguration

Lafayette County

No cases of COVID-19 Delta strain reported in Lafayette County as cases rise in state

Business

Checkers officially returns to Oxford

Business

Fireworks sales booming, despite supply concerns

Education

Charlie Winnick named Oxford School District’s Employee of the Year

Business

Oxford liquor stores can apply for delivery permits starting July 1

News

Letter to Postmaster General leads to renovation of accessibility parking at post office

Business

City of Oxford collects over $1 million in sales tax revenue

Crime

June 21 Police Reports

News

Local country-blues musician back at Proud Larry’s

Events

Junteenth festival celebrates community, unity

Education

Oxford School District recognized by National Board’s Accomplished District Program

News

Saltillo hires new police chief, assistant chief

Crime

Oxford men charged for home burglary

Crime

Oxford man arrested on molestation charge

Education

State Board of Education seeks public input on in-person learning policies

Lafayette County

Kittens found shot in Lafayette County spurns call for joint animal shelter

Events

Thacker Mountain Radio Hour to welcome back audience with Grove show