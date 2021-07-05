expand
July 5, 2021

Oxford celebrates Fourth of July with a bang

By Maya Martin

Published 11:14 am Monday, July 5, 2021

Oxford held two special events to recognize Independence Day this past weekend: Goodnight Market – Fourth of July edition and the Fourth of July fireworks show.

Goodnight Market, an event sponsored by the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, is held every Friday and features local vendors selling everything from homemade, organic treats to satisfy your sweet tooth to painted, cement gnomes that can liven up your outdoor living area.

This past Friday, the public was able to enjoy the free hot dogs, snacks and beverages while listening to live music.

Family and friends gathered around the Old Armory Pavilion at 6 p.m. to scope the vendor tables and children played hopscotch on the walkways and ran around the lawn trying to catch bubbles.

People even brought out their blankets and chairs to watch “Independence Day,” a special screening to commemorate the holiday.

The Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, Olin-Winchester and the city of Oxford brought to us the 4th of July Fireworks.

Fireworks were shot from behind Oxford High School at 9 p.m. and those who wished to watch parked at the school and in the surrounding areas to catch a glimpse of the lights.

Some sat in the back of their SUVS to breathe in the warm summer air and catch the fireworks, while others chose a well-air conditioned car instead.

To complete the perfect viewing experience, spectators even tuned in to Bullseye 95.9 to listen to a patriotic melody that put you in the spirit of the holiday.

 

 

