June 30, 2021

Portion of Downtown Square parking area to be closed for Inauguration

By Jake Thompson

Published 2:27 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021

A segment of the Downtown Square parking area will be closed off for 12 hours due to Thursday’s Inauguration of Mayor Robyn Tannehill and the Board of Aldermen.

Beginning at midnight, the parking area in front of City Hall from the crosswalk north of Neilson’s to East Jackson Avenue will shut down. Any cars remaining will be towed, according to the Oxford Police Department.

The Inauguration ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday and OPD stated the parking area will be opened back up around noon.

