expand
Ad Spot

June 30, 2021

Ole Miss’ Ron Rychlak named secretary for 2021-22 SEC Executive Committee

By Staff Report

Published 9:35 am Wednesday, June 30, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ole Miss Faculty Athletics Representative Ron Rychlak will continue to serve as secretary for the SEC Executive Committee for 2021-22, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.

University of Georgia President Jere Morehead will begin a two-year term as the President of the SEC’s Executive Committee beginning July 1. Morehead moves into the role of president after a two-year term as vice president. University of Florida President Dr. Kent Fuchs will begin a two-year term as Vice President of the committee, while Rychlak will continue in his officer role as the secretary.

Joining the committee is University of Alabama President Dr. Stuart Bell, who will become Vice President in 2023. Continuing members of the committee are Vanderbilt University Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics, Dr. Candice Storey Lee; University of Missouri Senior Deputy Athletics Director, Chief Operating Officer & Senior Woman Administrator, Sarah Reesman; and University of South Carolina Faculty Representative, Dr. Val Littlefield.

The SEC Executive Committee is comprised of the three officers of the Conference and four individuals elected at the regular annual conference meeting. The elected members are composed of a Chief Executive Officer, Director of Athletics, Senior Woman Administrator and Faculty Athletics Representative.

The primary responsibility of the SEC Executive Committee is to approve the annual operating budget of the Conference and oversee all financial and fiscal affairs of the Conference as administered by the Commissioner.

More News

Portion of Downtown Square parking area to be closed for Inauguration

No cases of COVID-19 Delta strain reported in Lafayette County as cases rise in state

Ole Miss’ Ron Rychlak named secretary for 2021-22 SEC Executive Committee

Checkers officially returns to Oxford

News

Portion of Downtown Square parking area to be closed for Inauguration

Lafayette County

No cases of COVID-19 Delta strain reported in Lafayette County as cases rise in state

Business

Checkers officially returns to Oxford

Business

Fireworks sales booming, despite supply concerns

Education

Charlie Winnick named Oxford School District’s Employee of the Year

Business

Oxford liquor stores can apply for delivery permits starting July 1

News

Letter to Postmaster General leads to renovation of accessibility parking at post office

Business

City of Oxford collects over $1 million in sales tax revenue

Crime

June 21 Police Reports

News

Local country-blues musician back at Proud Larry’s

Events

Junteenth festival celebrates community, unity

Education

Oxford School District recognized by National Board’s Accomplished District Program

News

Saltillo hires new police chief, assistant chief

Crime

Oxford men charged for home burglary

Crime

Oxford man arrested on molestation charge

Education

State Board of Education seeks public input on in-person learning policies

Lafayette County

Kittens found shot in Lafayette County spurns call for joint animal shelter

Events

Thacker Mountain Radio Hour to welcome back audience with Grove show

Crime

Oxford man charged with Enticement of a Child

News

City of Oxford creates Affordable Housing Commission

Business

Rockhouse Live coming to Oxford Square

News

Local taxi, ride-share drivers express concern with proposed ordinance

Education

Foster continuing the family legacy as Lafayette’s new school superintendent

News

The story of Juneteenth: The new federal holiday